Arrasa La La Land en Golden Globes

Publicada el

    Emma Stone consiguió el premio por Mejor Actriz (Comedia o Musical) por su trabajo en La La Land. FOTO: AP

El segundo filme de Damien Chazelle se convirtió en la máxima ganadora de los Globos de Oro 2017 al conseguir 7 premios de 7 nominaciones, destacando el de Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia.

Chazelle consiguió dos, al ganar como Mejor Director y el de Mejor Guion. Los actores Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone consiguieron los premios en las categorías Mejor Actor (Musical o comedia) y Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia). Los otros reconocimientos fueron por Mejor Canción y Mejor Score Original.

 

A continuación presentamos la lista de los ganadores

Mejor Película (Drama) – Moonlight, de Barry Jenkins

Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia) – La La Land, de Damien Chazelle

Mejor Director - Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Mejor Guión – Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Mejor Actor (Drama) – Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea)

Mejor Actriz (Drama) – Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia) – Emma Stone (La La Land)

Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia) – Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Mejor Actor Secundario – Aaron Taylor Johnson (Animales Nocturnos)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria – Viola Davis (Fences)

Mejor filme animado – Zootopia

Mejor canción – City of Stars de Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Mejor Score Original – Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Mejor película extranjera – Elle, de Paul Verhoeven

 

TV

Mejor serie (Drama) – The Crown

Mejor Serie (Musical o comedia) – Atlanta

Mejor Actor (Serie – Drama) - Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath)

Mejor Actriz (Serie - Drama) – Claire Foy (The Crown)

Mejor Actor en Serie (Comedia) – Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Mejor Actriz (Serie – Musical o Comedia) - Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Mejor miniserie o filme hecho para televisión - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor Actor (Miniserie o película hecha para televisión) – Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

Mejor Actriz (miniserie o película hecha para televisión) – Sarah Paulson (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Mejor Actor Secundario (Serie, miniserie o musical/comedia) – Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria (Serie, miniserie o musical/comedia) – Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)

 

Premio Cecil B. DeMille – Meryl Streep

 

 

 

 



