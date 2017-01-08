Arrasa La La Land en Golden Globes

El segundo filme de Damien Chazelle se convirtió en la máxima ganadora de los Globos de Oro 2017 al conseguir 7 premios de 7 nominaciones, destacando el de Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia.
Chazelle consiguió dos, al ganar como Mejor Director y el de Mejor Guion. Los actores Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone consiguieron los premios en las categorías Mejor Actor (Musical o comedia) y Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia). Los otros reconocimientos fueron por Mejor Canción y Mejor Score Original.
A continuación presentamos la lista de los ganadores
Mejor Película (Drama) – Moonlight, de Barry Jenkins
Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia) – La La Land, de Damien Chazelle
Mejor Director - Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Mejor Guión – Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Mejor Actor (Drama) – Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea)
Mejor Actriz (Drama) – Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia) – Emma Stone (La La Land)
Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia) – Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Mejor Actor Secundario – Aaron Taylor Johnson (Animales Nocturnos)
Mejor Actriz Secundaria – Viola Davis (Fences)
Mejor filme animado – Zootopia
Mejor canción – City of Stars de Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)
Mejor Score Original – Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)
Mejor película extranjera – Elle, de Paul Verhoeven
TV
Mejor serie (Drama) – The Crown
Mejor Serie (Musical o comedia) – Atlanta
Mejor Actor (Serie – Drama) - Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath)
Mejor Actriz (Serie - Drama) – Claire Foy (The Crown)
Mejor Actor en Serie (Comedia) – Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Mejor Actriz (Serie – Musical o Comedia) - Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Mejor miniserie o filme hecho para televisión - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor Actor (Miniserie o película hecha para televisión) – Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)
Mejor Actriz (miniserie o película hecha para televisión) – Sarah Paulson (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)
Mejor Actor Secundario (Serie, miniserie o musical/comedia) – Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager)
Mejor Actriz Secundaria (Serie, miniserie o musical/comedia) – Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)
Premio Cecil B. DeMille – Meryl Streep