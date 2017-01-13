Sorprende ex policía de origen mexicana

    A los 17 años inició como policía. Foto: Especial

Nochtli Peralta Álvarez fue policía en Holanda hasta el 2015 y ahora se ha convertido en una modelo de fitness.

En Instagram tiene casi 800 mil seguidores, y en cada foto no deja de presumir que es mexicana. 

Peralta se convirtió en policía a los 17 años en Haarlen, y por seis años se mantuvo en esa profesión.

La ex policía nació en Paises Bajos, pero sus padres son mexicanos. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This morning I was going through 2016, what has it brought me? Did I do well? I think I can say I'm pretty proud of myself. Switching from a police officer to model and growing out to be this "someone" that motivates people and get a positive mindset, is pretty awesome if you think about it. Couldn't imagine this a year ago.. Still think it's a dream where I live in and couldn't be more happy that so many people support me in this journey❤ You guys are one of the biggest factors in this! I think I'll never get used to that That having said I think it's good to see how you've grown throughout the year. Be proud of what you've accomplished without being cocky about it. It gives you a even bigger drive to do more in the next year! So for now.. enjoy these last days of the year and make plans for the new one . #2017iscoming ______________________ #loveyou #2016 #myjourney #police #mrsofficer #fitnessmodel #greeneyes #mexicana #home #latina #fitgirl #fitspiration #fitnessmotivation #newyear #friday #glasses #bodyengineers #glutes

Una foto publicada por ©Ｎｏｃｈｔｌｉ Ｐｅｒａｌｔａ Ａｌｖａｒｅｚ (@nochtlii) el

 

 

