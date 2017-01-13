Sorprende ex policía de origen mexicana

Nochtli Peralta Álvarez fue policía en Holanda hasta el 2015 y ahora se ha convertido en una modelo de fitness.
En Instagram tiene casi 800 mil seguidores, y en cada foto no deja de presumir que es mexicana.
Peralta se convirtió en policía a los 17 años en Haarlen, y por seis años se mantuvo en esa profesión.
La ex policía nació en Paises Bajos, pero sus padres son mexicanos.
Start everyday with a smile! Positivity is a choice like I always say, of course not everyday is all flowers and sunshine. But hey It surely helps to get you out of tough situations faster So enjoy your day today and don't forget to wear your most beautiful asset... A SMILE ❤
Focus on your goal, don't look in any direction but ahead
This morning I was going through 2016, what has it brought me? Did I do well? I think I can say I'm pretty proud of myself. Switching from a police officer to model and growing out to be this "someone" that motivates people and get a positive mindset, is pretty awesome if you think about it. Couldn't imagine this a year ago.. Still think it's a dream where I live in and couldn't be more happy that so many people support me in this journey❤ You guys are one of the biggest factors in this! I think I'll never get used to that That having said I think it's good to see how you've grown throughout the year. Be proud of what you've accomplished without being cocky about it. It gives you a even bigger drive to do more in the next year! So for now.. enjoy these last days of the year and make plans for the new one .
That Christmas feeling! Finally got my Christmas tree yesterday! Love the little lights and the cozy vibes it bringsI haven't bought presents yet.. so these dumbells will do .I always celebrate Christmas with my family, have some delicious food and overload everyone with gifts! What do you do on Christmas?
BEAUTIFUL✖➕✖- Is the person who has learned the value of their own happiness and self-esteem, and to undervalue the superficial opinion of others.
