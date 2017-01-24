Lista de nominados al Oscar 2017

EL UNIVERSAL Publicada el

Te presentamos los nominados al Oscar 2017, este martes la Academia de Hollywood anunció las ternas.

MEJOR ACTOR



Cassey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)



Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)



Ryan Gosling (La La Land)



Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)



Denzel Washington (Fences)







MEJOR ACTRIZ



Ruth Negga (Loving)



Natalie Portman (Jackie)



Isabelle Hupper (Elle)



Emma Stone (La La Land)



Meryl Streep (Florence Fioster Jenkins)







MEJOR DIRECTOR



Dennis Villeneuve (Arrival)



Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)



Damien Chazelle (La La Land)



Kenneth Lonerhgan (Manchester by the Sea)



Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)







MEJOR PELÍCULA



Arrival



Fences



Hacksaw Ridge



Hell or High Water



Hidden Figures



La La Land



Lion



Manchester by the Sea



Moonlight







MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO



Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)



Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)



Lucas Hedges



Dev Patel (Lion)



Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)







MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO



Viola Davis



Naomi Harris



Nicole Kidman



Octavia Spencer



Michelle Williams







MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA



Land of Mine



A Man Called Ove



The Salesman



Tanna



Toni Erdman







MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA



Arrival



La La Land



Lion



Moonlight



Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)







MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO



Arrival



Hacksaw Ridge



La La Land



Rogue One



13 Hours







MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



The Jungle Book



Doctor Strange



Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them



Arrival



The BFG



Kubo and the Two Strings



A Monster Calls







MEJOR DOCUMENTAL



Fire At Sea



I am Not Your Negro



Life Animated



OJ: Made in America



13th







MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO



A Man Called Ove



Star Trek Beyond



Suicide Squad







MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES



Deepwater Horizon



Doctor Strange



The Jungle Book



Kubo and the Two Strings



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story







MEJOR MÚSICA



Jackie



La La Land



Lion



Moonlight



Passengers







MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL



Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land



Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls



City of Stars - La La Land



The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story



How Far I'll Go - Moana







MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN



Arrival



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them



Hail, Caesar!



La La Land



Passengers







MEJOR VESTUARIO



Allied



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them



Florence Foster Jenkins



Jackie



La La Land







MEJOR GUIÓN



Hell or High Water



La La land



The Lobster



Manchester by the Sea



20th Century Women







MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO



Moonlight



Lion



Hacksaw Ridge



Arrival



Fences



Hidden Figures







MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA



Moana



My Life as Zucchini



Zootopia



Kubo and the Two Strings



The Red Turtle







MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO



Blind Vaysha



Borrowed Time



Pear Cider



Pearl



Piper







MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE



Ennemis Intérieurs



La Femme et le TGV



Silent Nights



Sing



Timecode







MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO



Extremis



4.1 Miles



Joe's Violin



Watani: My Homeland



The White Helmets







MEJOR EDICIÓN



Arrival



Hacksaw Ridge



Hell or High Water



La La Land



Moonlight







MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO



Arrival



Deepwater Horizon



Hacksaw Ridge



La La Land



Sully