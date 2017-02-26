Arrasa Batman vs Superman en los “anti-Oscars”

REDACCIÓN Publicada el

Un día antes de la entrega de los Premios Oscar, se entregaron los Premios Razzie, que galardona a las peores películas.

Entre los “ganadores” destacó el filme Batman vs Superman, quien se llevó los premios de Peor Actor Secundario, Peor Guion, Peor Precuela, Remake, Rip-Off o secuela y Peor Combo en pantalla.

Otro filme que se “llevó la noche” fue Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, que logró los premios de Peor Película, Peor Actor, Peor Actriz y Peor Director.

En la categoría Peor Actriz Secundaria, la ganadora fue Kristen Wiig, por su rol en Zoolander 2.

A continuación la lista de “ganadores” del Razzie 2017.

Peor Película - Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Peor Director - Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peor Precuela, Remake, Rip-Off o secuela - Batman vs Superman, de Zack Snyder

Peor guion - Batman vs Superman: El origen de la justicia de Chris Terrio y David S. Goyer

Peor Actor - Dinesh D’Souza (como él mismo) en Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peor Actriz - Becky Turner como Hillary Clinton en Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peor Actor Secundario – Jesse Eisenberg como Lex Luthor en Batman vs Superman

Peor combo en pantalla – Ben Affleck y Henry Cavill en Batman vs Superman

Peor Actriz de Reparto – Kristen Wiig en Zoolander 2

También se dio el Premio Redentor, que fue para Mel Gibson por su nominación al Oscar como Mejor Director por su trabajo en Hacksaw Ridge.