Gal Gadot también es “maravillosa” madre

La mujer maravilla compartió una foto donde cuenta que tuvo una noche de insomnio.

La Mujer Maravilla comparte una noche de insomnio. Foto: Especial 

La actriz Gal Gadot, quien interpreta a "La Mujer Maravilla", compartió en Facebook una fotografía al natural luego de una noche complicada.

La instantánea fue tomada por su esposo Yaron Versano, y la actriz de 32 años acompañó la imagen con el siguiente mensaje:

"Noche de insomnio, cólico de un bebé de 3 meses y una niña de 5 años que se despertó temprano. Fui al jardín a tomar aire fresco con mi café para ayudarme a despertar y ahora veo The Cat in the Hat con mi hija. Siempre me sorprende como las cosas más sencillas son las que me hacen más feliz. Tomada por mi otra mitad medio dormida @jaronvarsano", escribió Gadot.

 

 