Gal Gadot también es “maravillosa” madre

La actriz Gal Gadot, quien interpreta a "La Mujer Maravilla", compartió en Facebook una fotografía al natural luego de una noche complicada.



La instantánea fue tomada por su esposo Yaron Versano, y la actriz de 32 años acompañó la imagen con el siguiente mensaje:



"Noche de insomnio, cólico de un bebé de 3 meses y una niña de 5 años que se despertó temprano. Fui al jardín a tomar aire fresco con mi café para ayudarme a despertar y ahora veo The Cat in the Hat con mi hija. Siempre me sorprende como las cosas más sencillas son las que me hacen más feliz. Tomada por mi otra mitad medio dormida @jaronvarsano", escribió Gadot.

Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano ❤ Una publicación compartida de Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) el 17 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 10:08 PDT