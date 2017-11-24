Periódico am Hidalgo
Periódico am | Alarma en Londres, policía desaloja estación de metro

Alarma en Londres, policía desaloja estación de metro

Mundo
|

En Twitter, se informó que la estación estaba cerrada y la se pidió a la gente evitar la zona.

facebook twitter google plus Correo Linked in whatsApp

La estación circus fue desalojada


La Policía de Transporte de Londres informó que investiga un incidente en la estación de metro de Oxford Circus.


Publicidad
En Twitter, se informó que la estación estaba cerrada y la se pidió a la gente evitar la zona.


La Policía Metropolitana indicó que recibieron llamadas que reportaban disparos, por lo que se atendió el reporte como si fuera "relacionado con terrorismo".


 


Te damos respuesta en 48 horas y puedes disponer del dinero en menos de 10 www.premo.mx