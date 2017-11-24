Alarma en Londres, policía desaloja estación de metro

| REDACCIÓN
En Twitter, se informó que la estación estaba cerrada y la se pidió a la gente evitar la zona.
La estación circus fue desalojada
La Policía de Transporte de Londres informó que investiga un incidente en la estación de metro de Oxford Circus.
La Policía Metropolitana indicó que recibieron llamadas que reportaban disparos, por lo que se atendió el reporte como si fuera "relacionado con terrorismo".
Police called at 16:38 to a number of reports of shots fired on #OxfordStreet & underground at Oxford Circus tube station. Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from @BTP— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 24 de noviembre de 2017
Please continue to avoid the Oxford Street and Regent Street area. If you are in the area, go into a building and stay inside until further notice.— BTP (@BTP) 24 de noviembre de 2017
Oxford Circus and Bond Street Tube remain shut @metpoliceuk @TfL
