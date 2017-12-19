Desmiente T.J. Miller acusación de abuso

El actor T.J. Miller afirmó que las acusaciones de una mujer anónima que reclama que él la violó y la golpeó son falsas.
La supuesta víctima dijo a The Daily Beast que sostuvo una relación con la ex estrella de la serie Silicon Valley. Foto: Especial
T. J. Miller negó las acusaciones de abuso sexual de una mujer anónima, quien declaró que fue violentada por el actor cuando eran compañeros en la universidad, informó People.
La supuesta víctima dijo a The Daily Beast que sostuvo una relación con la ex estrella de la serie Silicon Valley, a inicios de la década del 2000 y que sufrió violencia.
El intérprete, de 36 años, y su actual esposa, Kate, niegan las acusaciones. En un comunicado la pareja afirma que la denunciante sólo intenta separarlos con falsos rumores y que ya lo había intentado antes.
"Tristemente ella está usando el clima actual para obtener la simpatía de otros y sacar estas falsas acusaciones de nuevo. Es desafortunado que ella esté eligiendo esta ruta y demerite el importante movimiento que está haciendo a las mujeres sentir seguras de salir adelante con sus legítimas denuncias a depredadores reales", se lee en el boletín.
La acusadora dijo que los hechos ocurrieron cuando ambos eran parte de un taller de comedia, en la Universidad George Washington y que entonces denunció en la corte estudiantil, versión que sus compañeros corroboraron a The Daily Beast.
La mujer afirma que iniciaron una relación y que ella perdió la virginidad con él. Meses después, tras una noche en la que hubo alcohol de por medio, ella recuerda que Miller la sacudió violentamente y la golpeó en la boca mientras sostenían relaciones sexuales.
A la mañana siguiente la supuesta víctima afirma que tenía un diente roto y sangre en en su boca, lo que Miller quiso justificar diciendo que ella se había caído por las escaleras.
Un segundo ataque supuestamente ocurrió después de una fiesta en la universidad, cuando la pareja iba a sostener sexo consensual, pero Miller se tornó violento.
"Empezamos perdiendo el tiempo y muy pronto el me puso las manos alrededor de mi cuello y las cerró. No podía respirar", dijo la acusadora.
Ella alega que esa noche no bebió más que dos copas, por lo que recuerda todo claramente.
La mujer dice que se quedó totalmente paralizada por las acciones de Miller y que sus compañeros de cuarto en la universidad tocaron la puerta para ver si todo estaba bien, debido a los ruidos extraños que escucharon.
Ella no dijo nada y, cuando se fueron, Miller siguió abusando de ella.
"Él me regresó a la cama y más cosas pasaron. Me penetró analmente sin mi consentimiento, pese a que yo lloré y grité 'no'. Él continuó haciendo eso y en un punto usó una botella para penetrarme sin mi consentimiento", contó a The Daily Beast.
Kate & T.J. Miller’s statement: We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.” We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, but also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced). We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators. We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda. We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives. - Kate & T.J. Miller
Te damos respuesta en 48 horas y puedes disponer del dinero en menos de 10 www.premo.mx