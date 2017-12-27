Estas son las fotos con más éxito en Instagram en 2017

Son 10 las fotografías que acumulan millones de "me gusta" pero sólo aparecen 3 personajes
El 2017 fue el año de Selena Gomez en Instagram. Foto: Especial.
Cada año, Instagram hace un resumen con lo más exitoso de los últimos 12 meses. En el top 10 de las fotos que más "me gusta" han conseguido en 2017 solo hay imágenes de tres personas: Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo y Selena Gómez.
1. Beyoncé
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
3. Selena Gomez
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
4. Beyoncé
5. Cristiano
6. Selena Gomez
7. Selena Gomez
8. Cristiano Ronaldo
9. Selena Gomez
10. Selena Gomez
