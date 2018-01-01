Periódico am Hidalgo
¡Feliz Año Nuevo! Planeta Tierra

Así se vio ‘nuestra casa’ los primeros minutos del 2018

La imagen fue compartida hace un par de horas. Foto: Tomada de Instagram.


La Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA por sus siglas en inglés) obsequió en Instagram una fotografía de la Tierra tomada por uno de sus satélites en los primeros minutos del 2018.


La imagen fue tomada desde 22,300 millas de distancia de la Tierra.


Los satélites de NOAA le permiten el monitoreo constante del hemisferio occidental e identificar el clima, tormentas de nieve, tormentas tropicales y los huracanes.


Al par de horas de haber sido compartida, la publicación lleva más de 4 mil likes
 


