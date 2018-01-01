¡Feliz Año Nuevo! Planeta Tierra

Así se vio ‘nuestra casa’ los primeros minutos del 2018
La imagen fue compartida hace un par de horas. Foto: Tomada de Instagram.
La Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA por sus siglas en inglés) obsequió en Instagram una fotografía de la Tierra tomada por uno de sus satélites en los primeros minutos del 2018.
Happy New Year! NOAA’s GOES-East captured this image of our home at 12:33 a.m. EST on January 1. Our Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) orbit 22,300 miles above the Earth at a speed matching the Earth’s rotation. This allows them to hover continuously over one position on the surface. The satellites, there’s a GOES-West too, provide constant coverage of the western hemisphere and they’re critical tools for identifying severe weather, snow storms, tropical storms, and hurricanes. #science #sciencesaveslives #satellites #space #nature #weather #happynewyear #amazing #environment #climate
Los satélites de NOAA le permiten el monitoreo constante del hemisferio occidental e identificar el clima, tormentas de nieve, tormentas tropicales y los huracanes.
Al par de horas de haber sido compartida, la publicación lleva más de 4 mil likes
