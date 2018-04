'Regina George' ¡Ya es mamá!

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth To Baby Boy!



Rachel McAdams & Jamie Linder were spotted for the first time in public with their newborn son after leaving a restaurant.



More details: https://t.co/LyYqiDOSYV#Exclusive #RachelMcAdams #BabyNews #HollywoodPipeline pic.twitter.com/3oo4IKSarD