Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson presume a su bebé

El actor presentó a través de redes sociales a su tercera hija
Piel contra piel, el actor y luchador Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson compartió a través de Instagram una foto de él con su pequeña Tiana Gia Johnson.
El actor de Jumanji: Bienvenidos a la jungla y Proyecto Rampage, escribió a través de la red social sentirse bendito y orgulloso de traer otra niña fuerte a este mundo
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
La pequeña Tiana es hija de "La Roca" Johnson y la cantante Lauren Hashian, quien dijo se comportó como una verdadera estrella de rock.
Dwayne Johnson escribió que creció rodeado de mujeres fuertes y amorosas toda su vida, pero después de su pequeña es difícil expresar el nuevo nivel de amor, respeto y admiración por Lauren y todas las madres y mujeres del mundo.
Tiana es la tercera hija del luchador.Le aseguró que como pasó con sus otras dos pequeñas, Simone Alexandra y Jasmine Lia, ella tiene su palabra que la amará y protejerá por el resto de su vida.
