Led by @KingJames’ game-high 29 points on 12-19 (.632) shooting, game-high 11 assists, game-high eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes, last night we completed the #CavsRaptors sweep.

GAME 4 HIGHLIGHTS → https://t.co/2dlLuV2JMD#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/KrCNefycjh