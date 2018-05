Del Toro te dice cómo hacer un 'Guacamole Trollhunters'

TROLLHUNTERS Guacamole recipe:

1 Avocado, sliced

1.5 Mexican lime

1/4 to 1/2 white onion

Sea Salt (two pinch)

2 tablespoons cilantro

5 ounces of milk



Blend the avocado w the onion, salt and lime, add the cilantro and finally the milk (yeah, milk) use tostadas- not chips.