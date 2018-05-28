Mediante un mensaje en Instagram, dice adiós a la serie tras dos temporadas.
En mayo de este año se estrenó la segunda temporada de 13 Reasons Why. FOTO: Especial
Pese al éxito que ha tenido 13 Reasons Why, Katherine Lanfgord se despidió del personaje de Hannah Baker, la protagonista de la trama.
La actriz publicó un mensaje en su cuenta oficial de Instagram para agradecerle al personaje todo lo bueno que le dio durante dos temporadas del programa de Netflix.
"Hannah, te amo y te dejo ir. A todos ustedes, gracias por llenar mi vida de amor y luz. Este show siempre será especial en mi vida. Y sin importar dónde se encuentre Hannah, yo sé que voy a continuar con mi trabajo, que será significativo y con un impacto positivo, así sea en cine, música u otra expresión de arte.
"Sé que seguiré esforzándome para hacer un trabajo que sea significativo y tenga un impacto positivo, ya sea en cine, música o cualquier otra forma de arte. El próximo año vendrá mucho y no puedo esperar para compartirlo con ustedes", se lee en el mensaje.
"Hannah...I love you...and I let you go" Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you...As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thankyou to @netflix @paramountpics @anoncontent , the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special. And to all of you here - Thankyou for filling my life with love and light This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact - whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share it with you #hannahbaker
Lanfgord acompañó su escrito con una imagen, con la que se cierra la segunda temporada de la serie.
