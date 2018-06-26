Le da la espalda a 'occidente', aunque no a Internet.
La australiana dijo que quería inspirarse. FOTO: Instagram.
La youtuber Freelee está impactando en redes sociales al dar a conocer que vive al estilo de 'La Laguna Azul', completamente desnuda, en la selva sudamericana.
Lately I go days without looking in the mirror even once, and I find it incredibly freeing. This was definitely not always the case. As a young woman I became obsessed with my reflection. I would spend hours a day analysing and comparing. Was it because I was vain? Because I thought I was too perfect for this world? On the contrary, I saw a face filled with 'imperfections'. I believed the story I was told by advertisements, that I was born inadequate and in desperate need of enhancement. I saw normal human charateristics as defects to be erased or covered; to be ashamed of. I hated my skin, especially my freckles. My smile was too narrow and my teeth too crooked. My top lip too skinny. Eyes not big enough. My hair too fine. The reality is, I didn't see the real me in the mirror. I didn't see the cheeky girl who loved to explore nature for hours and play in the dirt and creeks, instead I saw the ugly lies the beauty industry fed me. I've now been many months without makeup, fake lashes, creams, treatments etc and it feels so damn liberating. Remember, you were not born flawed, you were born into a flawed system. You were designed to be wild and free, to get dirty, to love and laugh, to explore and experience this beautiful planet - not to stress over your humanness. Don't buy the lie$ #gofreeyourself
Según el Daily Mail, la joven es originaria de Queensland, Australia, y ha ahorrado miles de dólares en tratamientos de belleza y cosméticos que ha dejado de usar durante el año que ha vivido 'aislada' en la jungla.
Am I going to be nude in every shot now? Yes, nude in the jungle. Free of clothes, labels, shoes, makeup, shaving. It just feels right. Does that mean I'm going to walk around naked with friends or join a nudist colony? Probably not, but it does mean this page will be one where I celebrate my birth-day body in my natural surroundings. Unfortunately female nudity in our modern culture has been oversexualised to the point that we can't even show a damn nipple! Ugh. This stigma is obviously not healthy and breeds embarrassment, shame and disatissfaction with our female bodies. I love how comfortable and confident tribeswomen around the world are with their nude bodies. Not a second thought is given to their saggy breasts. If my body offends you then this isn't the page for you. #gofreeyourself PS - New video up showing my lifestyle for a week, link in bio
A sus 37 años dice que ha escapado de la 'civilización occidental' para liberarse de la 'vida esclava' de trabajar cinco días a la semana, como la mayoría de las personas, relata Debate.
I used to work in a concrete jungle, now I just work in the jungle. How did this happen? Well, I woke up one morning dreading the work day ahead. I was exhausted with the 9-5 grind. Waking to an alarm, commuting over a hour a day dressed in a restrictive suit, painting my face to 'look the part', binding my feet in high heels, and faking a smile to the public. I was sick of working my life away making someone else rich. Maybe the worst, I was bored. I wanted to be turned on and to FEEL something meaningful everyday. That morning I decided to free myself from being a slave. There wasn't any social media back then so I transitioned by becoming a personal trainer with my own business. Soon after I found veganism and my true passion in life. Don't be afraid, you CAN create this too. One day I will do a video on it. #gofreeyourself #jungleoffice
Sólo come frutas, y verduras que cosecha, bebe agua de los ríos y se baña cuando llueve; documenta su estilo de vida en las redes sociales, aunque una pregunta es cómo lo logra, y aparece en fotos desnuda o cubriéndose el cuerpo con ropa hecha de materiales naturales.
I'm sitting here eating sugar apples and a very old memory is triggered. As an 8 year old I had a routine of listening to my mum and dad talking in bed at night. They didn’t know I did and usually it was very calming for me. Not this night. I overheard my dad say that he thought it was weird that I didn’t have many friends, and that I wasn’t normal. I remember gasping and trying to hold back the tears. I already felt like an outcast in school. Now my dad, who was the centre of my universe even thought I was strange. I felt like I had disappointed him and that he didn’t love me so I went about trying to make friends. I was very introverted and this felt unnatural to me. I only liked minimal company. Needless to say the plan failed. I repeated the pattern a thousand times more until one day I realised HANG ON.... THIS IS WHO I AM. Being a weirdo is my speciality! Please don’t ever be afraid to be different, BE afraid to be like everyone else. You are a limited edition. So welcome my fellow weirdos, you will fit right in here. #gofreeyourself
"¿Que si ahora voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía? Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien".
Por cierto, quien le toma las fotos es su pareja, con quien 'escapó' de la civilización.
