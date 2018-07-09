Hasta entre los invitados hubo parecido; dinos cuál de sus vestidos te gusta más.
La boda tuvo muchos detalles parecidos. FOTO: Especial.
'Alice Cullen' planeó la boda para Bella y Edward, y al parecer le gustó la idea para su propia boda.
Ashley Greene se casó con el empresario Paul Khoury en una zona de arboledas de secuoyas, en San José, California, y las fotos fueron difundidas por la revista Brides.
El lugar de inmediato recordó a la cuarta entrega de la saga 'Crepúsculo', pues el ambiente es muy parecido (esperamos que no hubiera vampiros entre los invitados).
Esperen, sí los hubo, pues a la celebración fue invitado Robert Pattison. También invitaron a celebridades como Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron y Ashlee Simpson.
Otra cosa que no ha dejado de llamar la atención son los dos vestidos que usó la actriz, uno para la boda y otro para la recepción, como relata Debate.
¿Cuál te gusta más?
