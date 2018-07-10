Selena Gómez por fin decidió romper el silencio y hablar sobre el compromiso de lo que ella asegura, es de Ariana Grande.
No habló de este compromiso, se limitó al de Ariana Grande. FOTO: Google.
Selena finalmente rompió el silencio y habló sobre el compromiso de la estrella -pero no de la que se esperaba-.
Mientras fue entrevistada para Clevver por su nueva película "Hotel Transylvania 3", se le preguntó a la artista qué diría su personaje, Mavis, sobre el compromiso de Ariana Grande y Pete Davidson.
Ella rió y entonces fue con su coprotagonista, Adam Sandberg y dijo:
"¡No sé lo que diría Mavis!", el entrevistador ofreció; "Selena probablemente diría 'el corazón quiere lo que quiere'". Selena sonrió y respondió: "Honestamente no sé qué diría Mavis, pero yo diría que es asombroso y hermoso".
Desde luego, los fans han estado esperando las palabras de Selena sobre el otro compromiso, entre su ex novio Justin Bieber y su nueva novia, Hailey Baldwin. Gómez y Bieber han estado en una relación intermitente desde el 2011 y recientemente retomaron su relación en la primavera.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Gómez aún no habla sobre el compromiso de Justin Bieber, pero fue vista disfrutando su día libre en un yate con amigos en el río Hudson el día que la noticia salió.
Te damos respuesta en 48 horas y puedes disponer del dinero en menos de 10 www.premo.mx