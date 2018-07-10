 Estos trabajos de arte de 'It: Capítulo 2' te dejarán con la boca abierta
Inicio
Estos trabajos de arte de 'It: Capítulo 2' te dejarán con la boca abierta

Estos trabajos de arte de 'It: Capítulo 2' te dejarán con la boca abierta

Espectáculos
|

La película ya comenzó con sus grabaciones.

facebook twitter google plus Correo Linked in whatsApp

Foto: Google


Ya comenzó el rodaje de "IT: Capítulo 2”, y ya fue completado el reparto de los adultos de “El Club de los Perdedores”, entrega dirigida por Andy Muschietti por segunda ocasión.


Los fanáticos no esperaron y uno de ellos, cuyo trabajo se puede encontrar bajo el nombre de shaunwatson87 en Instagram, combinó los rostros de los niños de la primera parte con James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ranson,y andy Bean como las versiones adultas de Bill, Beverly, Richie, Mike, Ben, Eddie y Stanley, respectivamente.


El resultado fue asombroso.


Gary Dauberman tuvo bajo su batuta el guión de la segunda entrega de la adaptación de la historia de Stephen King que se sitúa 27 años después de la primera parte de la historia.


“El club de los Perdedores” ya a sus cuarenta años, abandonaron Derry y rehicieron sus vidas, pero entonces se reúnen para concluir el trabajo iniciado en la primera parte cuando Pennywise vuelve y comienza a matar de nuevo.


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


Te damos respuesta en 48 horas y puedes disponer del dinero en menos de 10 www.premo.mx