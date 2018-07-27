Nigeria tiene a la niña más bella del mundo, y se llama Jare

La pequeña fue fotografiada solo hace una semana y ya es la sensación en las redes sociales.
Foto tomada de Instagram
La pequeña conquistó el corazón de sus admiradores con su mirada angelical, piel rozagante y facciones perfectas de muñeca.
Y precisamente es esa incuestionable gracia y belleza la que le han hecho ganarse las redes sociales tras el reconocimiento de “la niña más bella del mundo”.
“All I can see is a powerful woman “ scripted by @lamboginny . When he said this , I looked at the image again and I saw better Revelation !!!! TEAM Muse : @the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
Jare Ijalana, nacida en Nigeria, fue fotografiada la semana pasada por Mofe Bamuyiwa, quien publicó en su cuenta de Instagram tres retratos de la niña de cinco años.
La niña despertó admiración por su piel, sus ojos y su cabello rizado, y en solo horas, sus imágenes se hicieron virales en las redes. Jare muestra ingenuidad y carisma, pero no se trata de una modelo profesional.
BEAUTIFUL ART WORK OF J O M I of the @the_j3_sisters The elder sister of J A R E When I was a child I always wanted to wear my Mum’s shoes , cloths and do all she did as a woman . I wasn’t afraid of being that woman , though I wasn’t aware , nothing scared me of the cost it would take to be a woman . “I WAS FEARLESS AS A CHILD “ I’m sure every girl has gone through this stage and can totally relate . Meeting Jomi of the @the_j3_sisters Was more inspiring . Asides that she is bright and beautiful , she is very coordinated and every pose directed , she did better than I told her to do . She definitely has buttressed and given me more proof that every little girl dreams of being a woman . I guess was looking for a platform to showcase her inner woman !!! Photography is my little way of expressing my thoughts than in words and so I am not the best curator of my work . Be inspired #bmbstudio #artsy #artwork #photography #kidsphotography #childphotographer #love #girl #mofebamuyiwa
“¡Ella es humana, pero también es un ángel!”, escribió al compartir uno de los retratos.
Jare vive en Lagos junto con sus hermanas mayores, Jomi, de 7 años, y Joba, de 10. Jomi también fue fotografiada por su hermosura.
