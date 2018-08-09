Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin, lágrimas antes de la boda

Bieber explicó por qué se puso a llorar junto a su prometida.
Foto: Instagram @justinbieber
“Tienes días buenos y días malos”, fue la respuesta que Justin Bieber dio luego de que le preguntaran acerca de unas recientes fotografías en las que fue captado llorando junto a su prometida, la modelo Hailey Baldwin.
“No es real si no tienes días malos”, añadió el cantante canadiense respecto de su relación con Baldwin, con quien se comprometió el pasado julio, apenas unas semanas después de iniciar su romance.
A su salida del edificio en Nueva York donde vive Hailey, Justin no sólo habló de su reciente llanto con ella, también mostró a los fotógrafos cómo se alista para su boda.
Bieber está leyendo el libro “The Meaning of Marriage” (El significado del matrimonio), de Timothy Keller, en donde se ofrecen consejos para tener un matrimonio exitoso. El cantante posó para los fotógrafos con el texto en sus manos.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
