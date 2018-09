I never met my family before.... This was so crazyyyyyy .... My first time in Mexico this shit broke my heart connecting with family I never seen before I’ve only spoken to..... me being younger not understanding why my Mom left her country to make a better future for us. THIS right here hits home. ARIBA MI PINCHE RAZA TE AMO

