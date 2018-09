Las deportistas mexicanas que se unen contra el machismo: juntas imparables

The Force Is Female. ⠀⠀ ⠀ A canvas for creativity, find your force and express it in the triple-white Air Force 1. ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ Available at nike.com/sportswear. #af1 #forceisfemale

A post shared by Nike Sportswear (@nikesportswear) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:02am PDT