Da Sabrina, La Bruja Adolescente 'patadita de la suerte' a su nueva versión

Sabrina The Teenage Witch stars (@MelissaJoanHart @NateRichert @CarolineRhea & @BethBroderick) wanted to send their "BEST WITCHES" to the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@kiernanshipka @RossLynch @RealLucyDavis) on the eve of the show's premiere! pic.twitter.com/X7L2QwYuqC