Iron Maiden anuncia concierto en México en 2019

La banda británica se presentará en el Palacio de los Deportes como parte de su Legacy Of The Beast Tour.
Legacy Of The Beast Tour | FOTO: Instagram
Iron Maiden regresará a México con su Legacy Of The Beast Tour.
La banda británica de heavy metal anunció que dará un concierto en el Palacio de los Deportes de la Ciudad de México el 29 de septiembre del 2019.
La venta de boletos será a partir del 16 de noviembre, los precios son los siguientes:
Pista A: $1,480
Pista B: $1,180
D: $820
E: $520
Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019 Dates Announced!https://t.co/x2fBON9kzj
On-sale: Nov 16th
Pre-sale: Nov 12th
No further countries will be added to above touring schedule
Special guests will be @theravenage & @FOZZYROCK * (*LA only)#IronMaiden #BePartOfTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/I5AwWNKSfz
— Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) 9 de noviembre de 2018