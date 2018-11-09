Periódico am Hidalgo
Iron Maiden anuncia concierto en México en 2019

Espectáculos
La banda británica se presentará en el Palacio de los Deportes como parte de su Legacy Of The Beast Tour.

Legacy Of The Beast Tour | FOTO: Instagram

Iron Maiden regresará a México con su Legacy Of The Beast Tour.

La banda británica de heavy metal anunció que dará un concierto en el Palacio de los Deportes de la Ciudad de México el 29 de septiembre del 2019.

La venta de boletos será a partir del 16 de noviembre, los precios son los siguientes:

Pista A: $1,480
Pista B: $1,180
D: $820
E: $520


 