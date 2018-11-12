Famosos se despiden de Stan Lee

Desde Famosos hasta los Tuzos lamentan la partida del productor y dibujante del Mundo Marvel
Especial
Hoy a sus 95 años muere el productor y dibujante del Mundo Marvel, Stan Lee. A
A continuación, te presentamos mensajes de cómo se despidieron de él algunos famosos.
Tú nos enseñaste que con un gran poder, viene una gran responsabilidad.— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) 12 de noviembre de 2018
Excélsior. pic.twitter.com/kVw589yOdo
Iam so sad to hear that @therealstanlee has passed away! He left his magnificent stamp on our show @bigbangtheory_cbs in so many ways and we are eternally grateful .. I adored his visits, hugs and fantastic stories . He was an epic superhero and I will never forget him!! #stanlee excelsior!!
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 12 de noviembre de 2018