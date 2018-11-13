FOTO. No la dejan entrar a museo por su 'pronunciado escote'

| REDACCIÓN | FRANCIA
La mujer es modelo y denunció que no pudo entrar al museo.
La mujer compartió fotos para mostrar cómo iba vestida. Foto: Especial/Instagram
La modelo australiana Newsha Syeh fue víctima de su propia belleza, y es que debido a que sus atributos eran muy llamativos no le permitieron el acceso a un museo.
En redes, la modelo indicó que un guardia de seguridad le hizo gestos y expresiones desagradables y horribles.
"Con ojos lleno de violencia, me frenó el ingreso", aseguró la modelo al tratar de entrar al museo de Louvre.
La mujer compartió fotos para mostrar cómo iba vestida. Se puede observar que llevaba un pronunciado escote, lo que habría "violentado" las reglas del museo.
LA PRENDA 'DEL DELITO'
Ladies, you don’t have to lie about your age. Lemme repeat that. You don’t have to lie about your age You don’t have to be young in order to be valued. What about wisdom, understanding, perspective, philosophy, growth. All things that come with age. Things that add REAL value to you. I’m proud of every year of my life, I fight to become better everyday. I wear each year like a badge. If anyone tried to take that from me I would fight with all my might to protect it. You should too. You Are More Than A Young Body. Fight for that. Be proud of your years you beautiful bitch.