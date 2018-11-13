Inicio
FOTO. No la dejan entrar a museo por su 'pronunciado escote'

VIRAL
La mujer es modelo y denunció que no pudo entrar al museo.

La mujer compartió fotos para mostrar cómo iba vestida. Foto: Especial/Instagram


La modelo australiana Newsha Syeh fue víctima de su propia belleza, y es que debido a que sus atributos eran muy llamativos no le permitieron el acceso a un museo.


En redes, la modelo indicó que un guardia de seguridad le hizo gestos y expresiones desagradables y horribles.


"Con ojos lleno de violencia, me frenó el ingreso", aseguró la modelo al tratar de entrar al museo de Louvre. 


La mujer compartió fotos para mostrar cómo iba vestida. Se puede observar que llevaba un pronunciado escote, lo que habría "violentado" las reglas del museo.


LA PRENDA 'DEL DELITO'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Picasso would have loved my outfit ✨

Una publicación compartida de Newsha Syeh (@mewsha)


Más de ella

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The best city to get lost in

Una publicación compartida de Newsha Syeh (@mewsha)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An Australian witch in Paris ✨

Una publicación compartida de Newsha Syeh (@mewsha)