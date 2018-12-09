La dura crítica de Sterling a la prensa inglesa

El futbolista inglés acusó a la prensa de "alimentar el racismo"; el jugador del Manchester City fue víctima de insultos racistas.
FOTO: El Universal
El futbolista inglés Raheem Sterling, del Manchester City, acusó hoy a la prensa de "alimentar el racismo" por la forma en que trata la información de algunos jugadores jóvenes.
El internacional inglés fue víctima de insultos racistas el sábado en el estadio de Stamford Bridge, donde el City perdió 2-0 ante el Chelsea en un partido de la Premier League.
El delantero escribió hoy un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram en el que aseguró que los medios son en parte responsables. Sterling acompañó el comentario con una información del "Daily Mail Online" sobre su compañero del City Tosin Adarabioyo, de raza negra.
"Joven futbolista del Manchester City de 20 años y que gana 25.000 libras (32.000 dólares) a la semana despilfarra 2,5 millones de libras en una mansión a pesar de que no ha jugado un partido de titular en la Premier League", señala el periódico.
Sterling colgó otro titular del mismo periódico sobre Phil Foden, de raza blanca. "El joven del Manchester City Phil Foden compra una casa de dos millones a su madre".
Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.
Para Sterling, ese tratamiento de la información fomenta el racismo. "Hay dos jóvenes que están empezando sus carreras. Los dos juegan en el mismo equipo y los dos han hecho algo bueno, que es comprar una casa para sus madres, que tanto tiempo y amor han puesto para ayudarles a llegar aquí", indicó el jugador del City en Instagram.
"Pero miren cómo los periódicos transmiten su mensaje sobre el joven jugador negro y después sobre el joven jugador blanco", añade. "Creo que es inaceptable. Por la forma en la que está redactado, el joven negro será mirado con malos ojos, lo que ayuda a alimentar el racismo y el comportamiento agresivo".