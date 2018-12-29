Barack Obama tiene a Roma como una de sus películas favoritas del 2018

| REDACCIÓN | ESTADOS UNIDOS
El expresidente enumeró sus canciones, libros y películas de este 2018.
Es momento de hacer una pausa y reflexionar a través de libros, películas y música, dijo Obama. Foto: Especial/Am
El expresidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, compartió en Facebook cuáles fueron sus libros, canciones y películas favoritas del 2018.
Y entre sus películas sobresalió la película de Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma".
"Es momento para hacer una pausa y reflexionar sobre el año a través de libros, películas y música en donde encontré mucha reflexión e inspiración", señaló.
Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Blindspotting, Burning, The Death of Stalin, Eighth Grade, If Beale Street, Could Talk, Leave No Trace, Minding the Gap, The Rider, Roma, Shoplifters, Support the Girls y Won’t You Be My Neighbor, fueron sus películas favoritas.
"Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!), An American Marriage by Tayari, Jones, Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die by Keith Payne, Educated by Tara Westover, Factfulness by Hans Rosling, Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner, A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi wa Thiong’o, A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul, How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu, Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela, The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti, The Return by Hisham Matar, Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe, Warlight by Michael Ondaatje, Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen, The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes.
"American Prison by Shane Bauer, Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Arsenault, Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday, Feel Free by Zadie Smith, Florida by Lauren Groff, Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight, Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar, The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson, Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark, There There by Tommy Orange, Washington Black by Esi Edugyan, fueron sus libros.
Y en canciones:
Apes••t by The Carters
Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges
Could’ve Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)
Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)
Ekombe by Jupiter & Okwess
Every Time I Hear That Song by Brandi Carlile
Girl Goin’ Nowhere by Ashley McBryde
Historia De Un Amor by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)
I Like It by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
Kevin’s Heart by J. Cole
King For A Day by Anderson East
Love Lies by Khalid & Normani
Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe
Mary Don’t You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince
My Own Thing by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)
Need a Little Time by Courtney Barnett
Nina Cried Power by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)
Nterini by Fatoumata Diawara
One Trick Ponies by Kurt Vile
Turnin’ Me Up by BJ the Chicago Kid
Wait by the River by Lord Huron
Wow Freestyle by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
And in honor of one of the great jazz singers of all time, who died this year, a classic album: The Great American Songbook by Nancy Wilson
