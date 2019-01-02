

“Estoy decepcionado conmigo mismo, porque siento que pude haberlo hecho mejor. Encararé los hechos y continuaré tomando retos”, señaló.



“Pese a todas las cosas que pasaron, me di cuenta de lo grandioso que es Mayweather. Yo fui quien lo subestimé”, escribió.

Mayweather presume cuánto ganó



“¿Harían lo mismo si fueran yo? Me gustaría llamarlo, nueve minutos de caminata”, aseguró.

