El pasado 31 de diciembre, el peleador japonés enfrentó a Mayweather, siendo derrotado en menos de tres minutos
Nasukawa agradeció a Mayweather por la oportunidad. FOTO: AP
Después de la derrota ante el boxeador Floyd Mayweather, el peleador Tenshin Nasukawa se expresó en su cuenta de Instagram, aceptando que subestimó al boxeador estadounidense.
Señalando que tomó la pelea muy rápido, porque fue una oportunidad en su vida y aunque al final, fue derrotado, no se siente con remordimientos o con lamentos.
“Estoy decepcionado conmigo mismo, porque siento que pude haberlo hecho mejor. Encararé los hechos y continuaré tomando retos”, señaló.
Tenshin también aceptó que no trabajó lo suficiente para ganar esta oportunidad y utilizará esta pelea para mejorarse y seguir adelante este año.
“Pese a todas las cosas que pasaron, me di cuenta de lo grandioso que es Mayweather. Yo fui quien lo subestimé”, escribió.
El peleador pidió el apoyo de sus seguidores, agradeciéndoles por el apoyo que ha recibido y también dando gracias a Mayweather por la pelea.
I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing. When I first got the offer I took it in a flash. I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge. The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year. Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much. 僕は格闘界に大きな夢を見て頑張って来ました。空手、キックボクシング、MMAそしてボクシング。 この試合の話が来た時、メイウェザー選手と戦うチャンスはもう絶対巡ってこないから今しかないと思ったし、階級も違う、やって来たことも違うとは思いましたが、僕自身も逃げずにやらなくてはならないと思い試合を受けました。 試合が決まってからこの一戦に向けての日々は、とても楽しかったし、不安だったし色々なことを考えながらの時間でした。 結果は倒されてしまいましたが、後悔はないです。もっと出来ると思った自分が情けないし、悔しかったですが、現実を受け入れて、またチャンスがあれば何事にも逃げずに挑戦したいと思います。 チャンスを活かす為の努力がまだ自分には足りなかったことに気付きましたし、この敗戦を機に自分自身を改善して今年は突き進んでいこうと思います。色々ありましたがメイウェザー選手は本当に凄く強かったです。 舐めていたのは僕自身でした。 僕も必ずそこの域に行きます！ 本当に格闘界を背負って行ける男になるまでは、まだまだ先ですが、これからも応援よろしくお願いします！ この一戦に携わってくれた皆様、ありがとうございました。 戦ってくれたメイウェザー選手、ありがとうございました。 #Cygames #rizin14 #BOXING #teppengym #target #RISE
Mayweather presume cuánto ganó
En su cuenta de Instagram, Floyd Mayweather no perdió la oportunidad de dar a conocer los millones que consiguió por la pelea el Tokio, Japón.
El boxeador señaló que por 9 minutos, ganó 9 millones de dólares en Japón.
“¿Harían lo mismo si fueran yo? Me gustaría llamarlo, nueve minutos de caminata”, aseguró.
El pasado 31 de diciembre, Tenshin enfrentó al estadounidense y aunque la pelea estaba pactada a tres rounds de tres minutos, en el primero, uno de sus asistentes lanzó una toalla, pidiendo finalizar el combate, ante las constantes caídas del peleador.
El duelo fue de exhibición, por lo que no figurará en el récord de ambos peleadores, por lo que Tenshin sigue invicto.