Today, November 14th, marks the 55th anniversary since the eruption began in Surtsey. Surtsey is the furthest island in the south in the archipelago called Vestmannaeyjar, the second biggest of all the islands, Heimaey being the biggest, and the youngest island in the world. The eruption began 130 meters below sea level and lasted for 4 years. Surtsey is on the UNESCO world heritage site list for its natural criteria. #ey #vestmannaeyjar #westmannislands #visitvestmannaeyjar #eyjar #heimaey #surtsey #unesco #aroundtheworld #iceland #eruption Mynd: Umhverfisstofnun

