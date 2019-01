Unifor’s call for a boycott of Mexican-made vehicles creates collateral damage for Ontario workers & is an attack on auto-parts manufacturers and companies that import and sell thousands of vehicles from Mexico. Read GM Canada’s official response here: https://t.co/otLzcUz0tC

Unifor’s idea of a boycott of Mexican-made vehicles risks collateral damage to our economy, including GM Unifor members who work in St. Catharines and Ingersoll. It is time to come to the table and work out a transition plan. https://t.co/LhT0nV13cp