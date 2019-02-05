Dayanara Torres, ex de Marc Anthony, sufre cáncer de piel

Dayanara Torres, ex esposa del cantante Marc Anthony, es tendencia en redes sociales luego de que subiera a su cuenta en Instagram un video donde revela que sufe cáncer de piel.

La actriz puertorriqueña hace frente a su enfermedad e inicia el video asegurando que como madre de familia siempre se pone atención a todo lo demás, pero no a ellas mismas y por tal motivo nunca puso interés a un lunar que le salió y que fue su prometido, el copresidente de Marvel Studios y productor, Louis D'Esposito quien le pidió hacerse unos estudios y fue ahí donde le detectaron el melanoma, que es considerado por los médicos el tipo más grave de cáncer de piel.

La también modelo, quien ganara Miss Universo en 1993, confesó que está a la espera del tratamiento que recibirá, también expresó que ya le removieron la parte mala que tiene en su rodilla y aseguró estar bien.

A parte de ser Miss Universo y ex esposa del cantante de "Vivir mi vida" y "Vivir lo nuestro", creó una fundación, que lleva su mismo nombre, para apoyar a niños de escasos recursos en Puerto Rico y Filipinas y que obtuvieran becas escolares. Es madre de dos de los hijos de Anthony, Christian y Ryan.

Torres, quien en 2017 ganó la competencia de danza de Univision “¡Mira Quién Baila!”, señaló que se siente fuerte pero que sus hijos Cristian y Ryan, de 18 y 15 años, “están bien aunque con mucho, mucho miedo”.

“Pero saben que tienen una mamá guerrera que no se rinde, que me levanto de todas las que me ponen... más fuerte que nunca”, agregó.

Terminó pidiéndole a sus seguidores que no se olviden de cuidar de sí mismos.

Tras la separación con el intérprete, escribió el libro "Casada conmigo misma: cómo triunfé después del divorcio".