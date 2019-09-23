Superdeportivo

'Compartan sus éxitos'; dice Megan Rapinoe, ganadora de The Best de FIFA

Megan Rapinoe consiguió el premio The Best y en su mensaje pidió a los futbolistas profesionales dar oportunidades a los demás. 

Por: Redacción

Megan Rapinoe fue campeona con la selección femenil de Estados Unidos y ahora ganó The Best. Foto: AP

Milán, Italia.- La jugadora estadounidense Megan Rapinoe se consagró como la Mejor futbolista, recibiendo el premio The Best de FIFA, señalando fue un gran año para el futbol femenil y pidió un verdadero cambio

En la ceremonia de entrega en Milán, Italia, recibiendo el último premio de la noche, Megan Rapinoe señaló que tanto ella, como los que estaban en el auditorio tenían la increíble oportunidad de jugar profesionalmente.

Tenemos tanto éxito, ya sea financieramente o en otro aspecto; tenemos increíbles plataformas, así que pido a todos aquí que den oportunidad a los demás, compartan sus éxitos. Tenemos una única oportunidad para usar este bello deporte para hacer un verdadero cambio”, declaró. Rapinoe.

En su mensaje, Rapinoe agradeció por el premio The Best y también mandó mensaje a su familia, a sus amigos, a su novia, por el apoyo que le han dado en su carrera.

Con la Selección de Estados Unidos, Megan Rapinoe fue campeona en el mundial de Francia 2019, donde consiguió ser la Máxima goleadora del torneo y la Mejor Jugadora del certamen.

Ganadores

1

Mejor futbolista – varonil

Lionel Messi

2

Premio Puskas

Daniel Zsori

3

Mejor Entrenador

Jurgen Klopp

4

FIFA Fan Award

Silvia Grecco 

5

Mejor Portera

Sari Van Veenendaal

6

Mejor Portero

Alisson Becker

7

FIFA Fair Play

Marcelo Bielsa y Leeds United

8

Mejor Entrenadora

Jill Ellis

9

Once Ideal – Femenil

Sari Van Veenendaal, Wendie Renard, Lucy Bronze, Kieron O'Hara, Nilla Fischer, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe y Marta

10

Once Ideal – Varonil

Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Matheus De Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y Kylian Mbappé.

