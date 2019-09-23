'Compartan sus éxitos'; dice Megan Rapinoe, ganadora de The Best de FIFA
Megan Rapinoe consiguió el premio The Best y en su mensaje pidió a los futbolistas profesionales dar oportunidades a los demás.
Milán, Italia.- La jugadora estadounidense Megan Rapinoe se consagró como la Mejor futbolista, recibiendo el premio The Best de FIFA, señalando fue un gran año para el futbol femenil y pidió un verdadero cambio
En la ceremonia de entrega en Milán, Italia, recibiendo el último premio de la noche, Megan Rapinoe señaló que tanto ella, como los que estaban en el auditorio tenían la increíble oportunidad de jugar profesionalmente.
Tenemos tanto éxito, ya sea financieramente o en otro aspecto; tenemos increíbles plataformas, así que pido a todos aquí que den oportunidad a los demás, compartan sus éxitos. Tenemos una única oportunidad para usar este bello deporte para hacer un verdadero cambio”, declaró. Rapinoe.
En su mensaje, Rapinoe agradeció por el premio The Best y también mandó mensaje a su familia, a sus amigos, a su novia, por el apoyo que le han dado en su carrera.
Congratulations, #MeganRapinoe— #TheBest �� (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2019 ��#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/cokynhMRCX
Con la Selección de Estados Unidos, Megan Rapinoe fue campeona en el mundial de Francia 2019, donde consiguió ser la Máxima goleadora del torneo y la Mejor Jugadora del certamen.
Ganadores
Mejor futbolista – varonil
Lionel Messi
Congratulations, #LeoMessi— #TheBest �� (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2019 ��#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/MKh2wV5T1M
Premio Puskas
Daniel Zsori
Congratulations, Daniel Zsori ��— #TheBest �� (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of the FIFA #Puskas Award 2019 ��#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/sY8XDqgX8Z
Mejor Entrenador
Jurgen Klopp
Congratulations, Jurgen Klopp ��— #TheBest �� (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2019 ��#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/H9Qzlc2DHJ
FIFA Fan Award
Congratulations, Silvia Grecco ��— #TheBest �� (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of the FIFA Fan Award 2019 �� #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/oJ5Wk2p9Vo
Mejor Portera
Sari Van Veenendaal
Congratulations, @SarivVeenendaal ��— #TheBest �� (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2019 ��#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/KlkfRqdFgZ
Mejor Portero
Alisson Becker
Congratulations, @Alissonbecker ��— #TheBest �� (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2019 ��#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/f163LZbOfx
FIFA Fair Play
Marcelo Bielsa y Leeds United
Congratulations, Marcelo Bielsa & @LUFC squad ��— #TheBest �� (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of the FIFA Fair Play Award 2019 ��#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/aPknLAKLYZ
Mejor Entrenadora
Jill Ellis
Congratulations, Jill Ellis ��— #TheBest �� (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2019 ��#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/FQOQkCvIxp
Once Ideal – Femenil
Sari Van Veenendaal, Wendie Renard, Lucy Bronze, Kieron O'Hara, Nilla Fischer, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe y Marta
�� @FIFPro together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the Women’s #World11 of 2019! ��— FIFPRO (@FIFPro) September 23, 2019
Congratulations to all! Well deserved! ������
Read more here �� https://t.co/hyD1QzHLOl#TheBestAwards #OneStage pic.twitter.com/OkoJtopWQ5
Once Ideal – Varonil
Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Matheus De Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y Kylian Mbappé.
�� @FIFPro together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the Men’s #World11 of 2019! ��— FIFPRO (@FIFPro) September 23, 2019
Congratulations to all! Well deserved! ������
Read more here �� https://t.co/LR4DYYHZXA#TheBestAwards #OneStage pic.twitter.com/TZ4RDvcBPr
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?