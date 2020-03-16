Noticias

FOTOS Así lucen las zonas más turísticas del mundo durante pandemia del coronavirus

Como medida precautoria debido a la rápida propagación del COVID-19, a nivel mundial se han cerrado zonas turísticas.

Por: Dulce Michelle Amador

El grave brote de un nuevo coronavirus en Italia ha vaciado las zonas más turísticas. Foto: AP.

México.- Desde el descubrimiento de los primeros casos del coronavirus COVID-19, cada día la situación se volvió más crítica. El brote del virus se dio en Wuhan, China pero en pocas semanas se esparció en el mundo dejando estragos en diferentes sectores, entre ellos el turístico.

Según el registro en tiempo real del Centro de Sistemas, Ciencias e Ingeniería de la Universidad Johns Hopkins (Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University), 155 países han registrado casos.

Ante la rápida propagación del virus y el alto número de personas contagiadas a nivel global, algunos países han cerrado sus fronteras y entrado en cuarentena, lo cual ha repercutido en el turismo. Ahora las zonas más turísticas en el mundo lucen desiertas, como pocas veces ha ocurrido en el pasado.

Italia, por ejemplo, uno de los países más turísticos es el tercero más afectado por la pandemia, y sus habitantes no dan crédito de que los “mares” de personas que diariamente paseaban por sus calles han desaparecido.

Pero no es el único caso, pues en China, Francia, España, Estados Unidos o Inglaterra las principales atracciones turísticas han cerrado.

Agencias de noticias e internautas han compartido sorprendentes imágenes de la falta de turismo, aquí te compartimos algunas de ellas.
 

1

Venecia, Italia

2

Roma, Italia

3

Vaticano

4

Nueva York, Estados Unidos

5

Norte de Italia

6

Roma, Italia

7

Madrid, España

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) ha ampliado este lunes a 1.100 efectivos en 13 provincias su despliegue contra el coronavirus, desde los 350 efectivos en siete provincias que comenzaron a actuar ayer. Su misión consiste en realizar patrullas de reconocimiento y vigilancia de infraestructuras críticas donde pueda producirse aglomeración de personas (estaciones de tren y autobús, aeropuertos, hospitales) y en las que podrían ser necesarias tareas de desinfección. . Los miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas que participen en tareas de apoyo en el marco de la crisis del coronavirus tendrán carácter de agente de la autoridad. Esta consideración figura en una disposición adicional del decreto que declara el estado de alarma, aprobado este sábado por el Consejo de Ministros, que fue introducida a última hora ya que no estaba incluida en el borrador que circuló el sábado por la tarde. . El carácter de agente de la autoridad implica que los militares podrán dar órdenes a los civiles y que quienes las incumplan o se resistan a ellas podrán incurrir en el delito de desobediencia o resistencia a la autoridad. Hasta ahora, solo dos colectivos dentro de las Fuerzas Armadas, los policías militares y los miembros de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME), tenían esta consideración, precisamente porque en su tarea podían verse obligados a dar órdenes a personal civil. . El Gobierno prevé que unidades militares puedan desplegarse en las calles en tareas de control y vigilancia, para asegurar el cumplimiento de las normas que limitan la libertad de circulación y, en esos supuestos, necesitan tener la consideración de agentes de la autoridad o ir acompañados de alguien que la tenga. El objetivo es descargar de esta tarea a los miembros de la policía para que puedan dedicarse a misiones más complejas. . Fotos: @jaimevillanueva #fotografia #defensa #ejercito

A post shared by EL PAÍS (@el_pais) on

8

Nueva York, Estados Unidos

9

Venecia, Italia

10

China

