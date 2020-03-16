FOTOS Así lucen las zonas más turísticas del mundo durante pandemia del coronavirus
Como medida precautoria debido a la rápida propagación del COVID-19, a nivel mundial se han cerrado zonas turísticas.
México.- Desde el descubrimiento de los primeros casos del coronavirus COVID-19, cada día la situación se volvió más crítica. El brote del virus se dio en Wuhan, China pero en pocas semanas se esparció en el mundo dejando estragos en diferentes sectores, entre ellos el turístico.
Según el registro en tiempo real del Centro de Sistemas, Ciencias e Ingeniería de la Universidad Johns Hopkins (Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University), 155 países han registrado casos.
Ante la rápida propagación del virus y el alto número de personas contagiadas a nivel global, algunos países han cerrado sus fronteras y entrado en cuarentena, lo cual ha repercutido en el turismo. Ahora las zonas más turísticas en el mundo lucen desiertas, como pocas veces ha ocurrido en el pasado.
Italia, por ejemplo, uno de los países más turísticos es el tercero más afectado por la pandemia, y sus habitantes no dan crédito de que los “mares” de personas que diariamente paseaban por sus calles han desaparecido.
Pero no es el único caso, pues en China, Francia, España, Estados Unidos o Inglaterra las principales atracciones turísticas han cerrado.
Agencias de noticias e internautas han compartido sorprendentes imágenes de la falta de turismo, aquí te compartimos algunas de ellas.
Venecia, Italia
Known for its hordes of tourists, Venice is now all but empty, as travelers cancel over coronavirus fears. Many of Venice's world-famous hot spots, including Campo Santa Margherita and the Jewish Ghetto, are deserted. Few tourists can be seen even in the usually packed St Marks Square. 50% of reservations in Venice have been canceled in the last week, according to the chairman of Associazione Venezia Albergatori, an association of local hotel owners.
Roma, Italia
As Coronavirus is changing the world as we know it, it has also showed us how much travel has become a part of our lives. ___ Right now it seems like the world is in chaos, but it too, shall pass. It’s a good time to think about how we travel, our footprint and the destinations we visit. ___ After all this is over, tourism will be more important than ever. The places that are taking huge hits to their economies because of Coronavirus will need help recovering. Travel businesses and airline will need time to recover. It might mean there will be great deals to be had. ___ So now is a great time to plan your next trip, even if it might be a long time away. Social distancing can be great for research! ___ ___ #socialdistancing #travelplanning #travelguide #italylockdown #italiazonarossa #Italia #rome #romeitaly #romeitaly���� #romecity #ig_rome #ig_roma #noidiroma #loves_roma #volgoroma #igerslazio #visitrome #wheninrome #buongiornoroma #instaroma #igersroma #volgolazio #ilikeitaly #visitlazio #romeitaly #browsingitaly #loves_lazio #instarome #igersrome
Vaticano
Nueva York, Estados Unidos
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut agreed to close casinos, gyms and movie theaters at 8pm Monday and announced a ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people in an effort to combat the coronavirus.
Norte de Italia
Roma, Italia
A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum in Rome on March 7, 2020 amid fear of Covid-19 epidemic. Italy on March 6, 2020 reported 49 more deaths from the new coronavirus, the highest single-day toll to date, bringing the total number of fatalities over the past two weeks to 197.
Madrid, España
La Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) ha ampliado este lunes a 1.100 efectivos en 13 provincias su despliegue contra el coronavirus, desde los 350 efectivos en siete provincias que comenzaron a actuar ayer. Su misión consiste en realizar patrullas de reconocimiento y vigilancia de infraestructuras críticas donde pueda producirse aglomeración de personas (estaciones de tren y autobús, aeropuertos, hospitales) y en las que podrían ser necesarias tareas de desinfección. Los miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas que participen en tareas de apoyo en el marco de la crisis del coronavirus tendrán carácter de agente de la autoridad. Esta consideración figura en una disposición adicional del decreto que declara el estado de alarma, aprobado este sábado por el Consejo de Ministros, que fue introducida a última hora ya que no estaba incluida en el borrador que circuló el sábado por la tarde. El carácter de agente de la autoridad implica que los militares podrán dar órdenes a los civiles y que quienes las incumplan o se resistan a ellas podrán incurrir en el delito de desobediencia o resistencia a la autoridad. Hasta ahora, solo dos colectivos dentro de las Fuerzas Armadas, los policías militares y los miembros de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME), tenían esta consideración, precisamente porque en su tarea podían verse obligados a dar órdenes a personal civil. El Gobierno prevé que unidades militares puedan desplegarse en las calles en tareas de control y vigilancia, para asegurar el cumplimiento de las normas que limitan la libertad de circulación y, en esos supuestos, necesitan tener la consideración de agentes de la autoridad o ir acompañados de alguien que la tenga. El objetivo es descargar de esta tarea a los miembros de la policía para que puedan dedicarse a misiones más complejas.
Nueva York, Estados Unidos
Venecia, Italia
An almost empty Rialto Bridge in Venice on March 9. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced he is extending travel and public health restrictions in the north to the entire country, a desperate bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus as Italy experiences Europe's worst outbreak. "There won't be just a red zone," Conte said, referencing the area where a sweeping quarantine affecting a quarter of the population was instituted over the weekend. "There will be Italy."
China
As of Feb. 6, the novel coronavirus known as 2019-nCoV has infected 28,344 patients globally, according to Johns Hopkins University's virus tracker, and killed 565. Since China belatedly acknowledged the severity of the outbreak, every organ of the Chinese state has been harnessed to enforce an unprecedented quarantine on 50 million people across 15 cities. The Chinese capital has closed down public spaces, and the streets of Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the outbreak began, remain empty. China's government has unleashed a 1 billion yuan ($142 million) war chest to fight the outbreak amid a frenzy of construction work that, among other feats, erected a 1,000-bed hospital in just 10 days. But confronting an outbreak requires more than just an ability to throw up hospitals in a few days; it necessitates trust. And from the beginning, China's public response to the virus has raised questions.
