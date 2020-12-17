Superdeportivo

Robert Lewandowski cierra 2020 con ‘The Best’; Heung Min Son gana Premio Puskas

El polaco Robert Lewandowski finaliza el 2020 siendo el ganador de 'The Best', que entrega FIFA. 

Por: Efraín Ballesteros

Robert Lewandowski ha sido importante para Bayern Munich en la obtención del triplete en este 2020. Foto: AP

Suiza.- El polaco Robert Lewandowski cerró el 2020 con un premio más, al ser reconocido con ‘The Best’, que otorga FIFA. El futbolista coreano Heung-Min Son se llevó el Premio Puskas. 

Por su gran temporada con Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski obtuvo un premio más: The Best, el cual le fue llevado por el presidente de FIFA, Gianni Infantino, reveló el equipo alemán.

¡Lo hizo! Robert Lewandowski vence a dos de los mejores futbolistas de la historia para convertirse en el Mejor Jugador de FIFA por primera vez”, destacó la FIFA.

En la contienda por The Best, Lewandowski competía ante Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo

Tan solo en 2020, Robert Lewandowski ganó Bundesliga, Copa de Alemania, Supercopa de Alemania, Champions League, Supercopa de Europa con Bayern Munich. A nivel individual, fue nombrado Futbolista del año en Alemania, Mejor Delantero de Champions League, Mejor Futbolista de la Bundesliga y fue el máximo anotador de la temporada 2019-2020 en la Liga, Copa de Alemania y Champions League. 

Por su parte, Heung-Min Son fue reconocido con el Premio Puskas por su gol con Tottenham, en partido ante Burnley en Premier League. 

En la categoría femenil de The Best, Lucy Bronze se proclamó como la ganadora. 

Más ganadores de The Best

1

Mejor Futbolista Femenil

Lucy Bronze
2

Premio Puskas

Heung-Min Son
3

FIFA Fan Award

4

Fair Play Award

5

Mejor Portero

Manuel Neuer
6

Mejor Portera

Sarah Bouhaddi
7

Mejor entrenador

Jürgen Klopp
8

Mejor entrenadora

Sarina Wiegman
9

XI Ideal, equipo femenil

Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Delphine Cascarino, Barbara Bonansea, Verónica Boquete, Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder, Vivanne Miedema, Tobin Heath. 
10

XI ideal, equipo varonil

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sergio Ramos, Virgil Van Dijk, Alphonso Davies, Kevin De Bruyne,  Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski y Cristiano Ronaldo. 
