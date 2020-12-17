Robert Lewandowski cierra 2020 con ‘The Best’; Heung Min Son gana Premio Puskas
El polaco Robert Lewandowski finaliza el 2020 siendo el ganador de 'The Best', que entrega FIFA.
Suiza.- El polaco Robert Lewandowski cerró el 2020 con un premio más, al ser reconocido con ‘The Best’, que otorga FIFA. El futbolista coreano Heung-Min Son se llevó el Premio Puskas.
Por su gran temporada con Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski obtuvo un premio más: The Best, el cual le fue llevado por el presidente de FIFA, Gianni Infantino, reveló el equipo alemán.
Surprise ����#TheBest @lewy_official pic.twitter.com/zQSdQpj33w— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 17, 2020
¡Lo hizo! Robert Lewandowski vence a dos de los mejores futbolistas de la historia para convertirse en el Mejor Jugador de FIFA por primera vez”, destacó la FIFA.
En la contienda por The Best, Lewandowski competía ante Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo.
�� He's done it! @lewy_official overcomes two of the greatest players in history to become #TheBest FIFA Men's Player for the first time!— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
�� @FCBayern | @LaczyNasPilka ���� pic.twitter.com/TK34hTXcsS
Tan solo en 2020, Robert Lewandowski ganó Bundesliga, Copa de Alemania, Supercopa de Alemania, Champions League, Supercopa de Europa con Bayern Munich. A nivel individual, fue nombrado Futbolista del año en Alemania, Mejor Delantero de Champions League, Mejor Futbolista de la Bundesliga y fue el máximo anotador de la temporada 2019-2020 en la Liga, Copa de Alemania y Champions League.
Por su parte, Heung-Min Son fue reconocido con el Premio Puskas por su gol con Tottenham, en partido ante Burnley en Premier League.
En la categoría femenil de The Best, Lucy Bronze se proclamó como la ganadora.
Más ganadores de The Best
Mejor Futbolista Femenil
���� Bronze turns to gold! @LucyBronze is #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player 2020@OLfeminin / @ManCityWomen | @Lionesses | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/ZQ1b1pJFnt— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
Premio Puskas
�� Get in there, Sonny! Son Heungmin's breathtaking goal against Burnley wins him the FIFA #Puskas Award ��— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
⚪️ @SpursOfficial | @theKFA ����
�� #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/kLXsAh8Twr
FIFA Fan Award
�� Marivaldo walks into history! The man who unbelievably walks 60 kilometres to watch @sportrecife home matches wins the FIFA Fan Award 2020 ��#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/NZwCGdPjH4— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
Fair Play Award
�� Congratulations Mattia Agnese on winning the FIFA Fair Play Award. While playing for Ospedaletti, the teenager admirably saved the life of an opponent who had lost consciousness following a clash of heads ��#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/iGAzEIfpDq— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
Mejor Portero
�� @Manuel_Neuer is #TheBest FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2020. Another trophy for 'The Wall'! ��— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
�� @FCBayern | @DFB_Team ���� pic.twitter.com/zMxnikK3Bh
Mejor Portera
�� @BouhaddiSarah is #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper!— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
You don’t create a dynasty without a �� keeper, right @OLfeminin? ��@OL | @equipedefrance | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/NhTBWK6tu3
Mejor entrenador
���� It's back-to-back crowns for Jurgen Klopp! Congratulations to the @LFC boss on becoming the first to win #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach twice ��#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/VfsfVdwDqf— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
Mejor entrenadora
�� She’s written a key chapter in @oranjevrouwen’s success story. Sarina Wiegman is #TheBest FIFA Women’s Coach!@wiegman_s | @KNVB | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/YmJRoLQdcI— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
XI Ideal, equipo femenil
�� Here’s your 2020 FIFA @FIFPro Women’s #World11 ��♀️— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
�� Congratulations @TIANEendler, @LucyBronze, @WRenard, @Mdawg1bright, @delphsix, @barbarabonansea, @VeroBoquete, @mPinoe, @PernilleMHarder, @VivianneMiedema, @TobinHeath #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/7r0V4CPxC5
XI ideal, equipo varonil
�� Here is the FIFA @FIFPro Men's #World11 2020:— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
�� @Alissonbecker, @TrentAA, @SergioRamos, @VirgilvDijk, @AlphonsoDavies, @DeBruyneKev, @Thiago6, Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi, @lewy_official and @Cristiano
�� What a team! pic.twitter.com/9yJMGr4A6M
