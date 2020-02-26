‘Tenis me enseñó el mundo’, se despide Maria Sharapova y recibe mensajes
Desde Nike, hasta la actriz Reese Witherspoon mandaron mensaje a Maria Sharapova, quien se despidió del tenis a los 32 años.
Madrid, España.- A los 32 años, Maria Sharapova dijo adiós al tenis profesional y desde la actriz Reese Witherspoon, hasta torneos como Roland Garros, Abierto de Australia, Wimbledon y la marca Nike, dieron un mensaje de despedida.
Mediante un ensayo en la revista Vanity Fair, Maria Sharapova señaló que decía adiós al tenis, y en su cuenta de Twitter, aseguró que el deporte le enseñó el mundo.
Tenis me enseñó el mundo y me enseñó de que yo estaba hecha. Es cómo me probé a mí misma y cómo medí mi crecimiento. Y por lo tanto, mientras elijo mi siguiente capítulo, mi siguiente montaña, seguiré empujándome, seguiré escalando. Seguiré creciendo”, escribió.
Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing. pic.twitter.com/kkOiJmXuln— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) February 26, 2020
Sorprendió a Serena Williams en Wimbledon
Sharapova, quien se mudó a Florida cuando era niña, irrumpió en la escena del tenis a los 17 años cuando ganó Wimbledon en 2004, sorprendiendo a Serena Williams en la final. Completó una carrera de Grand Slam con dos títulos en el Abierto de Francia, uno en el Abierto de Estados Unidos y uno en el Abierto de Australia.
The day a star was born...#Wimbledon | @MariaSharapova pic.twitter.com/RT3kqk203g— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) February 26, 2020
Reconocida tanto por su garra como por sus potentes golpes desde el fondo, Sharapova escaló a la cima en 2005, un año antes de ganar su segundo Slam en Flushing Meadows. Añadió el título Australia en 2008, y luego se coronó en el Abierto de Francia en 2012 y 2014.
Su última final de Grand Slam fue en 2015 en el Abierto de Australia, donde perdió ante Williams.
Se despiden de Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
The author of a truly iconic #Wimbledon moment✨— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) February 26, 2020
Farewell @MariaSharapova - it's been a career to remember pic.twitter.com/AArhq6Jup1
Reese Witherspoon
Wishing you all the best for the next amazing chapters of your life! ��@MariaSharapova https://t.co/T3oUGTYWj6— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 26, 2020
Nike
Farewell to one of the greatest competitors in the history of the sport. @MariaSharapova pic.twitter.com/6wRpBaB7gx— Nike (@Nike) February 26, 2020
Abierto de Australia
“Tennis - I’m saying goodbye.”— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 26, 2020
Farewell and best wishes to our 2008 #AusOpen champion, and 5-time Grand Slam winner, @MariaSharapova.
Read more �� https://t.co/kQbeJyuWoq pic.twitter.com/qOW7tAbnDe
Abierto de Estados Unidos
�� 5-time Grand Slam singles champion, including the 2006 US Open ����������— US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 26, 2020
�� Former World No. 1⃣
�� Olympic Silver Medalist ��
What a career for @MariaSharapova. pic.twitter.com/UgHeij7A0y
Roland Garros
���� Our 2-time #RolandGarros champion "is saying goodbye".— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) February 26, 2020
All the best for your future @MariaSharapova �� pic.twitter.com/9UXR4mTLIv
