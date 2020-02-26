Superdeportivo

‘Tenis me enseñó el mundo’, se despide Maria Sharapova y recibe mensajes

Desde Nike, hasta la actriz Reese Witherspoon mandaron mensaje a Maria Sharapova, quien se despidió del tenis a los 32 años. 

Maria Sharapova resaltó en 2004, cuando venció a Serena Williams en Wimbledon. La rusa ganó cinco Grand Slam. Foto: AP

Madrid, España.- A los 32 años, Maria Sharapova dijo adiós al tenis profesional y desde la actriz Reese Witherspoon, hasta torneos como Roland Garros, Abierto de Australia, Wimbledon y la marca Nike, dieron un mensaje de despedida

Mediante un ensayo en la revista Vanity Fair, Maria Sharapova señaló que decía adiós al tenis, y en su cuenta de Twitter, aseguró que el deporte le enseñó el mundo.

Tenis me enseñó el mundo y me enseñó de que yo estaba hecha. Es cómo me probé a mí misma y cómo medí mi crecimiento. Y por lo tanto, mientras elijo mi siguiente capítulo, mi siguiente montaña, seguiré empujándome, seguiré escalando. Seguiré creciendo”, escribió. 

Sorprendió a Serena Williams en Wimbledon

Sharapova, quien se mudó a Florida cuando era niña, irrumpió en la escena del tenis a los 17 años cuando ganó Wimbledon en 2004, sorprendiendo a Serena Williams en la final. Completó una carrera de Grand Slam con dos títulos en el Abierto de Francia, uno en el Abierto de Estados Unidos y uno en el Abierto de Australia.

Reconocida tanto por su garra como por sus potentes golpes desde el fondo, Sharapova escaló a la cima en 2005, un año antes de ganar su segundo Slam en Flushing Meadows. Añadió el título Australia en 2008, y luego se coronó en el Abierto de Francia en 2012 y 2014.

Su última final de Grand Slam fue en 2015 en el Abierto de Australia, donde perdió ante Williams. 

Se despiden de Maria Sharapova

