Demi Lovato revela momento en que confesó a sus padres ser bisexual
Demi Lovato reveló el aterrador momento en que confesó a sus padres sus preferencias sexuales.
Estados Unidos.- Tras estar al borde de la muerte por segunda ocasión por una sobredosis, Demi Lovato regresó a los escenarios en los Grammy y este domingo lo hará como nunca antes, al cantar el himno nacional del LIV Super Bowl.
Sin embargo, previo a su gran presentación la exchica Disney reveló uno de sus secretos más íntimos, su bisexualidad.
En una entrevista radiofónica con Andy Cohen, la protagonista de Camp Rock señaló que ella se deja llevar por lo siente, independientemente de si la persona es hombre o mujer.
A inicios de su carrera Demi mantuvo una fugaz relación con Joe Jonas y más tarde mantuvo un noviazgo con el actor Wilmer Valderrama, con quien estuvo por 6 años; sin embargo, ahora se declaró abiertamente bisexual.
Pero antes de decirle al mundo que era bisexual, quiso compartirlo con sus padres y contó lo aterrador que fue ese momento para ella.
No les dije oficialmente a mis padres que había la posibilidad de que terminase con una mujer hasta el año 2017.
Fue algo muy emotivo, pero también muy hermoso. Después de haberlo hecho, aún temblaba y lloraba. Me sentí abrumada. Tengo unos padres increíbles. Fueron súper comprensivos", añadió.
Suscríbete a nuestro canal de YouTube y ayúdanos a llegar a los 100 mil suscriptores
Demi Lovato temía más decírselo a su madre que a su padre.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ������������♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. �� #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ������
Mi madre era la persona con la que más nervios me producía hablar, pero ella simplemente me dijo: ‘Tan solo quiero que seas feliz’, y eso fue tan hermoso e increíble. Estoy tan agradecida", relató la cantante.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?