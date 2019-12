Ganadora de Master Chef México cocinará para la Reina de Inglaterra

Tonight The Queen and Members of The Royal Family welcomed the world's ambassadors to #BuckinghamPalace at the annual Diplomatic Reception. The reception, attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps based in London, supports the work of the Royal Family in representing the UK at home and abroad. This work includes the hosting of State Visits and The Queen’s regular audiences with Ambassadors and High Commissioners. �� PA Images @kensingtonroyal @clarencehouse

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Dec 11, 2019 at 2:26pm PST