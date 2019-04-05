Jennifer Lopez sorprende al lucir vestido entallado que muestra su envidiable figura
La cantante además de destacarse por su talento y carisma, hay una parte de su cuerpo que siempre deja encantados a sus seguidores, su trasero, por lo que siempre busca la manera de presumirlo.
Nueva York.- La cantante y actriz puertorriqueña Jennifer Lopez fue vista saliendo de un evento luciendo un ajustado vestido blanco que relucía sus envidiables curvas.
De acuerdo con información al portal de noticias Tribuna, Jennifer a sus 49 años, sigue provocando envidia y suspiros entre sus seguidores al lucir no solamente una belleza espectacular, sino también por mantener un cuerpo curvilíneo que atrapa y tiene enamorado a sus fans.
Es conocida por su buen estilo y lucir outfits que la hacen ver aún más atractiva, pero esta vez, los paparrazis la captaron usando un vestido blanco muy ajustado que marcaba su gran trasero combinado con una chaqueta de mezclilla y unas botas negras hasta el muslo durante la filmación de la nueva película Hustlers en Nueva York.
Siempre luce unos looks que causan sensación a cualquier lugar y evento que vaya, siempre tratando de hacer lucir sus curvas y es que aunque esté usando ropa deportiva, sigue viéndose sexy.
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere...LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love...Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! �� SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT ��: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol
Comentarios