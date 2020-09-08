Kim anuncia el final del reality 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian anunció el final del reality 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

La modelo publicó la noticia en Instagram.

La temporada 18 presentó una creciente tensión entre Khloé, Kourtney y Kim.

Estados Unidos.- La modelo y empresaria estadounidense, Kim Kardashian anunció el final del reality 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Mediante su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Kim confirmó que el reality protagonizado por su familia tiene los meses contados para terminar.

Con gran pesar hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'...Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y numerosos programas derivados, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han visto durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que hemos conocido en el camino", escribió Kim en su mensaje.

Así mismo, agradeció a Ryan Seacrest, presentador de televisión, por creer en el proyecto así como también a la cadena televisiva E! por ser su socio y a todo su equipo de producción.

Nuestra última temporada saldrá al aire a principios del próximo año en 2021. Sin estar al día con las Kardashians, no estaría donde estoy hoy. Estoy muy agradecida con todos los que me han observado y apoyado a mí y a mi familia durante estos últimos 14 años increíbles. Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras y cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre. Con amor y gratitud, Kim", expresó.

Aunque los Kardashian-Jenner no dieron más detalles sobre lo que los llevó a su decisión de terminar la serie, la temporada 18 presentó una creciente tensión entre Khloé, Kourtney y Kim.

FRG