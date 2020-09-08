Kim anuncia el final del reality 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
La modelo y empresaria estadounidense, Kim Kardashian anunció el final del reality 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.
-
Kim Kardashian anunció el final del reality 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.
-
La modelo publicó la noticia en Instagram.
-
La temporada 18 presentó una creciente tensión entre Khloé, Kourtney y Kim.
Estados Unidos.- La modelo y empresaria estadounidense, Kim Kardashian anunció el final del reality 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.
Mediante su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Kim confirmó que el reality protagonizado por su familia tiene los meses contados para terminar.
Con gran pesar hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'...Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y numerosos programas derivados, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han visto durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que hemos conocido en el camino", escribió Kim en su mensaje.
I’m so excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé!!! We are so grateful that our first Diamonds Collection was so well received and for this newest one, we collectively wanted the diamonds to be a bit more rich, sultry and sensual. Each of the jewel tone colors ruby, emerald & sapphire are unique to each sister and have a symbolic meaning that we really gravitated to and found inspiring. I’ve always loved the deep green color of an emerald stone and how it symbolizes love, prosperity and healing. My scent itself is musky and rich but still has those sweet white floral notes that I naturally always go to. I can’t wait for you guys to smell how amazing these new scents are! Shop the new #KKWDIAMONDS fragrances on Friday, 09.18 at 12PM PT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM
Así mismo, agradeció a Ryan Seacrest, presentador de televisión, por creer en el proyecto así como también a la cadena televisiva E! por ser su socio y a todo su equipo de producción.
Nuestra última temporada saldrá al aire a principios del próximo año en 2021. Sin estar al día con las Kardashians, no estaría donde estoy hoy. Estoy muy agradecida con todos los que me han observado y apoyado a mí y a mi familia durante estos últimos 14 años increíbles. Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras y cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre. Con amor y gratitud, Kim", expresó.
Aunque los Kardashian-Jenner no dieron más detalles sobre lo que los llevó a su decisión de terminar la serie, la temporada 18 presentó una creciente tensión entre Khloé, Kourtney y Kim.
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
FRG
Recibe gratis por email las 8 noticias esenciales de AM, antes de las 8:00 a.m.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?