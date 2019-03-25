Espectáculos

Mel B revela que tuvo una relación lésbica con otra de las Spice Girls

Melanie Brown, también conocida como Mel B, confesó en una entrevista que sostuvo relaciones lésbicas Geri Halliwell, otra integrante de las Spice Girls.

Por: Redacción

Mel B reveló que tuvo relaciones con otra integrante de las Spice Girls.(Google)

"Ella va a odiarme por esto, pero es un hecho", comentó en una entrevista Melanie Brown, también conocida como Mel B, al revelar que tuvo relaciones sexuales con otra de las integrantes de las Spice Girls.

Mel B, quien se ha declarado abiertamente bisexual, platicó sobre la relación en una entrevista con Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Contó que en una ocasión sostuvo un encuentro sexual con Geri Halliwell, otra de las integrantes del grupo ícono de los 90's.

"Ella va a odiarme por esto porque tiene mucha clase; tiene su casa de campo y a su esposo, pero es un hecho. No fue algo serio, sólo fue algo que sucedió. Nos reímos y ya, eso fue todo", contó Mel B.

De acuerdo con el diario The Sun, Mel B llamó a Geri para disculparse por sus declaraciones, pero ella no ha dado ninguna postura pública al respecto.

