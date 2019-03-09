Miss Universo se va de viaje a esquiar y muere
La Miss Universo Teen estuvo en coma hasta que murió.
La Miss Universo Teen Lotte Van Der Zee murió a la edad de 19 después de sufrir un repentino paro cardiaco.
Según USA Today, la modelo que ganó Miss Universo Teen en 2017, murió a unos días de cumplir 20 años.
La modelo estuvo en coma luego de un viaje a Austria, donde repentinamente se desmayó mientras esquiaba.
Lotte Van Der Zee fue auxiliada en un hospital cercano, estuvo en coma, y luego fue transferida a un hospital en Munich, pero el miércoles por la noche murió, confirmaron sus padres.
Onze parel, ons alles is op woensdagavond 6 maart om 22:47 overleden. Het is super onwerkelijk dat onze lieve Lotte er niet meer is. Onze harten zijn gebroken�� Nogmaals willen we jullie allemaal bedanken voor alle steun en hartverwarmende berichten. ——————————————————————————- Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken�� We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages.
