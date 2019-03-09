Miss Universo se va de viaje a esquiar y muere

Espectáculos

La Miss Universo Teen estuvo en coma hasta que murió.

Por: Redacción AM

La modelo estaba a unos días de cumplir 20 años.(Especial)

La Miss Universo Teen Lotte Van Der Zee murió a la edad de 19 después de sufrir un repentino paro cardiaco.

Según USA Today, la modelo que ganó Miss Universo Teen en 2017, murió a unos días de cumplir 20 años.

La modelo estuvo en coma luego de un viaje a Austria, donde repentinamente se desmayó mientras esquiaba. 

Lotte Van Der Zee fue auxiliada en un hospital cercano, estuvo en coma, y luego fue transferida a un hospital en Munich, pero el miércoles por la noche murió, confirmaron sus padres.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

