Espectáculos

Mojada y con blusa transparente, Angelina Jolie lo enseña todo

En su cuenta de Instagram, Angelina Jolie subió la temperatura con una impresionante fotografía luciendo sus curvas con una blusa transparente.

Por: Redacción

Mojada y con unos pequeños stickers para cubrir sus pezones, Angelina logró burlar la censura de Instagram.

En la descripción de la foto, Jolie compartió que se siente muy "cómoda en su piel" y mejor consigo misma cuando entrena, ya que desde muy pequeña entrenó ballet.

¿Celia Lora es su fan?

Entre los miles de Me Gusta que le llovieron a la sexy foto, se coló el de una mexicana también famosa por presumir su sensualidad en Instagram.

De los más de 160 mil Me Gusta que reunió la foto de Angelina, destaca el de la playmate Celia Lora.

