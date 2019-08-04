Mojada y con blusa transparente, Angelina Jolie lo enseña todo
En su cuenta de Instagram, Angelina Jolie subió la temperatura con una impresionante fotografía luciendo sus curvas con una blusa transparente.
En su cuenta de Instagram, Angelina Jolie subió la temperatura con una impresionante fotografía luciendo sus curvas con una blusa transparente.
Mojada y con unos pequeños stickers para cubrir sus pezones, Angelina logró burlar la censura de Instagram.
En la descripción de la foto, Jolie compartió que se siente muy "cómoda en su piel" y mejor consigo misma cuando entrena, ya que desde muy pequeña entrenó ballet.
“I just stay healthy all year round. I try to feel good in my skin. For me, I have trained in ballet my whole life so my body really feels best when I feel strong and tight and toned, and I think that comes from years and years of constant training as a ballerina. Leading up to the show, getting out there in your underwear, you just want to feel your best mainly in your head than more anything else. Obviously you want to feel good physically too, so it's more just in your head, pushing yourself, approaching this challenge and taking the opportunity to push yourself a little further.” - Angelina Jolie
¿Celia Lora es su fan?
Entre los miles de Me Gusta que le llovieron a la sexy foto, se coló el de una mexicana también famosa por presumir su sensualidad en Instagram.
De los más de 160 mil Me Gusta que reunió la foto de Angelina, destaca el de la playmate Celia Lora.
Da clic en la estrella seguir y te mantendremos informado de todos tus temas preferidos
Comentarios