    Los galardones anuales a la excelencia en la industria de la televisión estadounidense dieron a conocer su lista de nominados para la gala que se realizará en septiembre

    La ceremonia de los premios Emmy 2021 se realizará el 19 de septiembre del 2021./ FOTO: Especial

    NOMINACIONES A LOS PREMIOS EMMY 2021

    • Serie de Drama
    • “The Boys”
    • “Bridgerton”
    • “The Crown”
    • “The Handmaid's Tale”
    • “Lovecraft Country”
    • “The Mandalorian”
    • “Pose”
    • “This Is Us”
       

     Serie de Comedia

    • “Black-ish”
    • “Cobra Kai”
    • “Emily in Paris”
    • “Hacks”
    • “The Flight Attendant”
    • “The Kominsky Method”
    • “Pen15”
    • “Ted Lasso”
    • Serie Limitada
    • “I May Destroy You”
    • “Mare of Easttown”
    • “The Queen's Gambit”
    • “The Underground Railroad”
    • “WandaVision”
    • Actor Principal en Serie de Drama
    • Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
    • Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
    • Josh O'Connor (“The Crown”)
    • Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
    • Billy Porter (“Pose”)
    • Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
    • Actriz Principal en Serie de Drama
    • Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
    • Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
    • Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
    • Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
    • Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
    • Actor Principal en Serie de Comedia
    • Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
    • Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
    • William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
    • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
    • Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
    • Actriz Principal en Serie de Comedia
    • Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)
    • Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
    • Allison Janney (“Mom”)
    • Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
    • Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
    • Actor Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
    • Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
    • Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
    • Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
    • Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
    • Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)
    • Actriz Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
    • Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
    • Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
    • Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
    • Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen's Gambit”)
    • Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
    • Programa de Variedades
    • “Conan”
    • “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
    • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
    • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
    • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
    • Programa de Competencia
    • “The Amazing Race”
    • “Nailed It!”
    • “RuPaul's Drag Race”
    • “Top Chef”
    • “The Voice”
    • Película para Televisión
    • “Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square”
    • “Oslo”
    • “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
    • “Sylvie's Love”
    • “Uncle Frank”
    • Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
    • Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)
    • O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
    • Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
    • Max Minghella (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)
    • Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
    • Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
    • Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
    • Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
    • Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
    • Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
    • Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
    • Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)
    • Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
    • Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
    • Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
    • Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)
    • Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
    • Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
    • Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
    • Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
    • Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
    • Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
    • Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada
    • Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen's Gambit”)
    • Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)
    • Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)
    • Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)
    • Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)
    • Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)
    • Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada
    • Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)
    • Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)
    • Moses Ingram (“The Queen's Gambit”)
    • Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)
    • Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)
    • Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)
    • Actor Invitado en Serie de Drama
    • Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
    • Charles Dance (“The Crown”)
    • Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”)
    • Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”)
    • Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”)
    • Actriz Invitada en Serie de Drama
    • Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
    • McKenna Grace (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
    • Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”)
    • Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)
    • Actor Invitado en Serie de Comedia
    • Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”)
    • Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Daniel Levy (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Actriz Invitada en Serie de Comedia
    • Jane Adams (“Hacks”)
    • Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
    • Bernadette Peters (“Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist”)
    • Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
    • Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”)
    • Programa Animado
    • “Big Mouth”
    • “Bob's Burgers”
    • “Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal”
    • “The Simpsons”
    • “South Park: The Pandemic Special”
