PREMIOS EMMY 2021: Esta es la lista completa de nominados
Los galardones anuales a la excelencia en la industria de la televisión estadounidense dieron a conocer su lista de nominados para la gala que se realizará en septiembre
NOMINACIONES A LOS PREMIOS EMMY 2021
- Serie de Drama
- “The Boys”
- “Bridgerton”
- “The Crown”
- “The Handmaid's Tale”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Pose”
- “This Is Us”
Serie de Comedia
- “Black-ish”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Emily in Paris”
- “Hacks”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “Pen15”
- “Ted Lasso”
- Serie Limitada
- “I May Destroy You”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Queen's Gambit”
- “The Underground Railroad”
- “WandaVision”
- Actor Principal en Serie de Drama
- Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
- Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Josh O'Connor (“The Crown”)
- Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
- Billy Porter (“Pose”)
- Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
- Actriz Principal en Serie de Drama
- Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
- Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Actor Principal en Serie de Comedia
- Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
- Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
- William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
- Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
- Actriz Principal en Serie de Comedia
- Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)
- Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Allison Janney (“Mom”)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
- Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
- Actor Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
- Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
- Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
- Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)
- Actriz Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
- Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
- Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
- Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen's Gambit”)
- Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
- Programa de Variedades
- “Conan”
- “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- Programa de Competencia
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Nailed It!”
- “RuPaul's Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
- Película para Televisión
- “Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square”
- “Oslo”
- “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
- “Sylvie's Love”
- “Uncle Frank”
- Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
- Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)
- O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
- Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
- Max Minghella (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)
- Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
- Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
- Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)
- Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
- Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
- Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
- Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)
- Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
- Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
- Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
- Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
- Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada
- Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen's Gambit”)
- Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)
- Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)
- Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)
- Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)
- Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)
- Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)
- Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)
- Moses Ingram (“The Queen's Gambit”)
- Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)
- Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)
- Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)
- Actor Invitado en Serie de Drama
- Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
- Charles Dance (“The Crown”)
- Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”)
- Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”)
- Actriz Invitada en Serie de Drama
- Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
- McKenna Grace (“The Handmaid's Tale”)
- Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”)
- Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)
- Actor Invitado en Serie de Comedia
- Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”)
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Daniel Levy (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Actriz Invitada en Serie de Comedia
- Jane Adams (“Hacks”)
- Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
- Bernadette Peters (“Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist”)
- Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
- Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Programa Animado
- “Big Mouth”
- “Bob's Burgers”
- “Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal”
- “The Simpsons”
- “South Park: The Pandemic Special”
