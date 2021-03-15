Anuncian nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021

Anuncian a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021.

Estados Unidos.- Esta mañana se dieron a conocer los nominados a la edición número 93 a los Premios Oscar, y la película "Mank" de David Fincher lideró la lista al competir en 10 candidaturas, entre ellas Mejor Película y Mejor Director.

En el listado de nominados, que fue dada a conocer a través de una transmisión conducida por Priyanka Chopra y su pareja Nick Jonas, destaca que por primera vez dos mujeres están nominadas en la cateogoría de Mejor Director: Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland" y Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman".

México quedó fuera de la competencia, pues la cinta "Ya no estoy aquí" no fue considerada en la categoría Mejor Película Extranjera.

Aquí está la lista completa de nominados.

Mejor película

“The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Mejor Director

“Another Round”, Thomas Vinterberg; “Mank”, David Fincher; “Minari”, Lee Isaac Chung; “Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao; “Promising Young Woman”, Emerald Fennell.

Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas dieron a conocer a los competidores por la estatuilla a los Premios Oscar.

Mejor Actor

Riz Ahmed por “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins por “The Father”; Gary Oldman por “Mank”; Steven Yeun por “Minari”.

Mejor Actriz

Viola Davis por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Andra Day por “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”; Vanessa Kirby por “Pieces of a Woman”; Frances McDormand por “Nomadland”; Carey Mulligan por “Promising Young Woman”.

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen por “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Daniel Kaluuya por “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Leslie Odom Jr. por “One Night in Miami...”; Paul Raci por “Sound of Metal”; Lakeith Stanfield por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova por “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Glenn Close por “Hillbilly Elegy”; Olivia Colman por “The Father”; Amanda Seyfried por “Mank”; Yuh-Jung Youn por “Minari”.

Mejor Cinematografía

“Judas and the Black Messiah”, Sean Bobbitt; “Mank”, Erik Messerschmidt; “News of the World”, Dariusz Wolski; “Nomadland”, Joshua James Richards; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Phedon Papamichael.

Mejor Guion Adaptado

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, “The Father”, “Nomadland”, “One Night in Miami...”, “The White Tigers”.

Mejor Guion Original

“Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Mejor Música original

“Da 5 Bloods”, Terence Blanchard; “Mank”, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross; “Minari”, Emile Mosseri; “News of the World”, James Newton Howard; “Soul”, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste.

Mejor Canción original

“Fight For You” de “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Hear My Voice” de “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Husavik” de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”; “Io Sì” de “La Vita Davanti a Se”; “Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami...”.

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

“Emma”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Mulan”, “Pinocchio”.

Mejores Efectos Visuales

“Love and Monsters”, “The Midnight Sky”, “Mulan”, “The One and Only Ivan”, “Tenet”.

Mejor Cortometraje

“Feeling Through”, “The Letter Room”, “The Present”, “Two Distant Strangers”, “White Eye”.

Mejor Corto Animado

“Burrow”, “Genius Loci”, “If Anything Happens I Love You”, “Opera”, “Yes-People”.

Mejor Cortometraje documental

“Colette”, Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard; “A Concerto Is a Conversation”, Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers; “Do Not Split”, Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook; “Hunger Ward”, Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman; “A Love Song for Latasha”, Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan.

Mejor Largometraje documental

“Collective”, Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana; “Crip Camp”, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder; “El agente topo”, Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez; “My Octopus Teacher”, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster; “Time”, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn.

Mejor Película Extranjera

“Another Round”, Dinamarca; “Better Days”, Hong Kong; “Collective”, Rumania; “The Man Who Sold His Skin”, Tunisia; “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, Bosnia y Herzegovina.

Mejor Edición

“The Father”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Mejor Cinta animada

“Onward”, “Over the Moon”, “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”, “Soul”, “Wolfwalkers”.

Mejor Diseño de producción

“The Father”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Tenet”. Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Mejor Maquillaje y peinado

“Emma”, “Hillbilly Elegy”, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Pinocchio”.

Mejor Sonido

“Greyhound”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Soul”, “Sound of Metal”.

La ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2021 se realizará el próximo 25 de abril.