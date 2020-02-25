¿Quieres ser piloto de la Familia Real? Puedes postularte por Internet

���� I te rā nei, Ka nui tonu ngā hāpori puta noa i Aotearoa whānui e aro ana ki Waitangi. Ko tēnei hararei o te motu e whakanui ana i te hainatanga o Te Tiriti o Waitangi, e ai ki te nuinga ko te puka i tuapapa ai i tō tātou whenua o Niu Tireni. Today, communities across new New Zealand will be marking Waitangi Day. The national holiday commemorates the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, widely considered to be the document which founded modern New Zealand. Photo 1: The Queen - wearing the kiwi feather korowai (cloak) given to her for her Coronation in 1953 - in Christchurch in 2002. Photo 2: The Queen (plus assorted corgis and dorgis!) welcomes the All Blacks to Buckingham Palace in 2007. Photo 3: The Queen at the unveiling ceremony for the New Zealand War Memorial in London in 2006. Photo 4: The Queen is greeted by a Guard of Honour as she arrives in Wellington in 2002. Photos: Press Association

