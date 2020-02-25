¿Quieres ser piloto de la Familia Real? Puedes postularte por Internet
Estos son los requisitos para sr piloto de la Reina Isabel II.
Inglaterra.- La realeza británica busca contratar a un piloto de helicóptero para que forme parte de la flota que transporte a la Familia Real a sus compromisos oficiales, según se dio a conocer la página web oficial de la monarca.
De acuerdo con el anuncio, se espera que el solicitante vuele con la Reina Isabel II y otros miembros de la Familia Real, para que realicen compromisos oficiales.
La vacante es permanente y a tiempo completo en RAF Odiham, con un salario competitivo no especificado. Según el anuncio menciona, al unirse al equipo se asumirá el puesto de copiloto o comandante de la aeronave, pilotando un helicóptero de marca Sikorsky S76 C++.
Requisitos
La persona que sea seleccionada será responsable de planear la ejecución segura de los vuelos según el manual de operaciones TQHF. Además de sus tareas de pilotaje, se encargará de las tareas de gestión y otras ocupaciones administrativas apoyando al Director de Operaciones de Vuelo.
Asimismo, señala que el empleado de la reina Isabel ll deberá contar con altos niveles de atención al detalle y habilidades de gestión del tiempo, además de ser capaz de planificar planes de vuelo precisos.
"Su iniciativa y habilidades para resolver problemas significan que puede pensar con anticipación y actuar de manera proactiva. La flexibilidad es esencial, ya que se le pedirá que viaje por el Reino Unido y durante la noche, según sea necesario", se lee en el anuncio.
Las personas que deseen aplicar al puesto y pilotear para el príncipe William, Kate Middleton, el príncipe Carlos, Camila Parker y la reina Isabel ll tienen hasta el 1 de marzo de 2020 para postularse.
