Espectáculos

Taylor Swift estrena nuevo video ‘Cardigan’ con ayuda de un mexicano

Taylor Swift estrenó el video de “Cardigan”, de su nuevo disco “Folkore”, con ayuda del mexicano Rordrigo Prieto, quien incluso ha sido nominado a los Oscar. 

Avatar del

Por: Agencia El Universal

  • Taylor Swift estrenó su nuevo video “Cardigan” con ayuda del fotógrafo mexicano Rodrigo Prieto.

  • Rodrigo Prieto ha sido nominado a los premios Oscar en tres ocasiones.

  • El nuevo sencillo de la cantante forma parte de su octavo disco “Folklore”. 

Estados Unidos.- Taylor Swift sorprendió a sus fans este jueves al anunciar su nuevo video musical de "Cardigan", primer sencillo de su octavo álbum, en el que destaca la colaboración con el director de fotografía mexicano Rodrigo Prieto.

El cineasta es uno más de los más destacados del país a nivel internacional y ha sido nominado al Oscar a la Mejor Fotografía en tres ocasiones, por las películas "Secreto en la montaña" (2005), "Silencio" (2016) y la más reciente "El irlandés" (2019), dirigida por Martin Scorsese.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I knew you tried to change the ending, Peter losing Wendy. The #cardiganMusicVideo is out now.

Una publicación compartida por Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) el

El video en que colaboró el cineasta, escrito y dirigido por Taylor Swift, se estrenó este jueves, escribió la cantante en sus redes.

 

La mayoría de las cosas que había planeado este verano no sucedieron, pero hay algo que no preví y que se ha hecho realidad", dijo la artista de 30 años en referencia a su nueva creación.

Este sencillo forma parte de su octavo álbum de estudio llamado “Folklore”, el cual sorprendió a sus fans, pues anunció su lanzamiento apenas un día antes de su estreno.

A apenas unas horas de su estreno, el video "Cardigan" ya acumula cerca de 9 millones de visitas.

 
En esta nota:
Más sobre este tema
8am

Recibe gratis por email las 8 noticias esenciales de AM, antes de las 8:00 a.m.

8am

Y tú, ¿qué opinas?