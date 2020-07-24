Taylor Swift estrena nuevo video ‘Cardigan’ con ayuda de un mexicano
Taylor Swift estrenó el video de “Cardigan”, de su nuevo disco “Folkore”, con ayuda del mexicano Rordrigo Prieto, quien incluso ha sido nominado a los Oscar.
-
Taylor Swift estrenó su nuevo video “Cardigan” con ayuda del fotógrafo mexicano Rodrigo Prieto.
-
Rodrigo Prieto ha sido nominado a los premios Oscar en tres ocasiones.
-
El nuevo sencillo de la cantante forma parte de su octavo disco “Folklore”.
Estados Unidos.- Taylor Swift sorprendió a sus fans este jueves al anunciar su nuevo video musical de "Cardigan", primer sencillo de su octavo álbum, en el que destaca la colaboración con el director de fotografía mexicano Rodrigo Prieto.
El cineasta es uno más de los más destacados del país a nivel internacional y ha sido nominado al Oscar a la Mejor Fotografía en tres ocasiones, por las películas "Secreto en la montaña" (2005), "Silencio" (2016) y la más reciente "El irlandés" (2019), dirigida por Martin Scorsese.
El video en que colaboró el cineasta, escrito y dirigido por Taylor Swift, se estrenó este jueves, escribió la cantante en sus redes.
La mayoría de las cosas que había planeado este verano no sucedieron, pero hay algo que no preví y que se ha hecho realidad", dijo la artista de 30 años en referencia a su nueva creación.
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise ��Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️
Este sencillo forma parte de su octavo álbum de estudio llamado “Folklore”, el cual sorprendió a sus fans, pues anunció su lanzamiento apenas un día antes de su estreno.
A apenas unas horas de su estreno, el video "Cardigan" ya acumula cerca de 9 millones de visitas.
Más sobre este tema
Recibe gratis por email las 8 noticias esenciales de AM, antes de las 8:00 a.m.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?