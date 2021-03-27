RBD: 'Ser o Parecer 2021' es el streaming más esperado de Televisa
Anahí, Maité y Christian están listos para mostrar porqué marcaron época como RBD a través del streaming “Ser o Parecer” que se transmitirá este domingo 28 de marzo a las 7 de la noche por Las Estrellas.
