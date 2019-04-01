Espectáculos

'The Rock' lanzará su propia marca de tequila

Dwayne 'The Rock' Jhonson habló de su nueva marca de tequila en su cuenta de Instagram.

Avatar del

Por: Redacción

Dwayne "The Rock" Jhonson lanzará su propia marca de tequila.(Instagram)

Dwayne "The Rock" Jhonson lanzará su propia marca de tequila. | Instagram

Luchador, actor y ahora, ¿tequilero? ¡Así es! Dwayne "The Rock" Jhonson anunció que pronto lanzará al mercado su propia marca de tequila.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, La Roca publicó una fotografía donde se ve rodeado de varias botellas de tequila mexicano, con distintos periodos de añejamiento.

"¡Salud! (una y otra vez) Pase todo el fin de semana probando cada lote de mi nuevo tequila recién sacado de nuestros barriles en México", se lee en la publicación.

Además, Dwayne explicó que este no es un proyecto que se le haya ocurrido de repente, si no que lleva varios años trabajando en ello.

Este no es el único proyecto nuevo que ha lanzado La Roca para 2019, pues recientemente se estrenó también su nuevo concurso televisivo de fitness, "The Titan Games".

En esta nota:
Más sobre este tema

Comentarios