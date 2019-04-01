'The Rock' lanzará su propia marca de tequila
Dwayne 'The Rock' Jhonson habló de su nueva marca de tequila en su cuenta de Instagram.
Luchador, actor y ahora, ¿tequilero? ¡Así es! Dwayne "The Rock" Jhonson anunció que pronto lanzará al mercado su propia marca de tequila.
Cheers �� (again & again;) Spent all weekend taste testing every batch of my new tequila fresh out of our barrels from Mexico. I’m very passionate about my new tequila we’re developing. It’s been years in the making and every road has led here. Lots of growing excitement. Mana, passion, positivity, hard work and fun. This ones for you world, let’s have a drink. #tequila #innovation #2019
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, La Roca publicó una fotografía donde se ve rodeado de varias botellas de tequila mexicano, con distintos periodos de añejamiento.
"¡Salud! (una y otra vez) Pase todo el fin de semana probando cada lote de mi nuevo tequila recién sacado de nuestros barriles en México", se lee en la publicación.
Test tasting a new batch of my tequila straight from our barrels in Mexico. My new brand of tequilas is a true passion venture for me that’s been years in the making. We’re almost there. Can’t wait to share it with you. This one’s for you, world... let’s have a drink. #TequilaGeneration #Innovation #Passion #Life ��
Además, Dwayne explicó que este no es un proyecto que se le haya ocurrido de repente, si no que lleva varios años trabajando en ello.
Este no es el único proyecto nuevo que ha lanzado La Roca para 2019, pues recientemente se estrenó también su nuevo concurso televisivo de fitness, "The Titan Games".
